Velasquez was forced into action after the Phillies’ last available pitcher, Zach Eflin, left the game in the 14th inning with triceps soreness. “Vinny Velo” first played roadrunner, replacing Eflin on the basepaths at second base, where he’d wound up after failing to execute an effective sacrifice bunt. Gabe Kapler left Velasquez in the game and sent Quinn from center field to the pitcher’s mound; Quinn is the team’s emergency pitcher, usually used when the team is trailing badly. This time, the Phillies had no choice, which, Kapler said, stunk. He wasn’t worried about Velasquez in the outfield.