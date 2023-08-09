‘I think I’m going to go deep tonight’: Inside Weston Wilson’s memorable MLB debut with the Phillies

On Wednesday afternoon, Wes Wilson was sitting in the Phillies clubhouse talking to Brandon Marsh and Jake Cave. Wilson was about to embark on his first big league start, a moment 2,836 minor league at-bats in the making, and all of a sudden, he had a familiar feeling.

A home run feeling.

“I think I’m going to go deep tonight,” he said.

“I know,” said Marsh.

Advertisement

“I know,” said Cave.

As it turns out, all three players were right. In the second inning, in his first big league at-bat, Wilson took a hung curveball and launched it 429 feet to the left center field stands. He said he couldn’t feel his feet as he rounded the bases.

The dugout went ballistic. Bryce Harper was waiting for Wilson at the top step when he crossed home plate. He got hugs and head scratches and slaps on the back as he filtered through his teammates. And it was well deserved. With his quick and powerful swing, Wilson became first Phillie to hit a home run in his first MLB plate appearance since Marlon Anderson in 1998. He is now the fifth Phillie to hit a home run in his first career plate appearance in franchise history.

“I think everyone knew he was going to homer,” Marsh said. “Just watching his cage work, and how long he’s waited for this moment. We knew he was going to be ready.”

Wilson had been waiting a long time. There have been moments, over the past seven minor league seasons, when he thought he’d finally gotten his chance. But it always seemed like something would interfere. First, it was the pandemic taking away his 2020 season. Then, it was a blood clot that his doctors found in the midst of his 2021 season, when he hitting .267/.354/.548 at triple A.

» READ MORE: Major league call with Phillies comes for a grateful Weston Wilson after seven seasons in the minors

He tried to replicate that production in 2022, but found himself pressing. He says this season has been different. Wilson, who played for the Brewers for most of his minor league career, signed a minor league contract with the Phillies in January. Spring training was his first time he’d ever played in big league camp. He took advantage of it.

It wasn’t Kyle Schwarber, or Harper, or Nick Castellanos, who hit the Phillies’ first home run of the spring, but Wilson. It was precursor of things to come. Wilson hit .289/.400/.526 with two home runs that spring and .260/.361/.524 with 25 home runs this season for triple A Lehigh Valley.

“It was just one of those feelings,” Wilson said. “I’ve had a couple in my life. Obviously I thought it would be cool to hit a home run in my first at bat here. But it was just one of those feelings. I just felt like I was going to do it today. I didn’t know when it was going to be, or if it was going to be a big situation, or early on, or whatever it was.

“I’ve felt really good all year, to be honest. I’ve tried to put things in perspective. Everybody here is really good. But there’s a lot of really good pitchers in triple A, as well. I’m just realizing it’s all the same game.”

» READ MORE: Trea Turner takes the leadoff spot for the Phillies out of necessity

As if hitting a home run in his first big league at-bat wasn’t enough, Wilson had the added pressure of playing left field during a no-hitter.

He hadn’t played much left field this season in triple A, but he said a few prayers, and ended up making some nice plays. Wilson finished his day with a home run, an RBI, two walks and a stolen base.

“Great swing, great player,” said Marsh. “He did what he does, and that’s hit homers and steal a bag. It’s unbelievable, given all of the stuff he’s been through. It couldn’t happen to a better guy.”