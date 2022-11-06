HOUSTON — A saxophonist stood atop an electric box at the corner of Preston and Crawford Streets Saturday night, playing a familiar song that felt both comforting and cruel in this unfamiliar place.

It was “Gonna Fly Now” from Rocky, the movie that, for better or worse, we’ll never shake.

Most Houston fans didn’t notice, too busy chanting “Let’s go Astros” or hamming it up for local television reporters stationed on the sidewalk. A few shadowboxed the air beneath him. The song was meant to twist the knife of a Game 6 World Series loss, and while most Phillies fans left Minute Maid Park feeling heartbroken, they also found some hope in defeat.

They can’t wait for the sequel.

“If you would have told me, six months ago, that we’d be playing deep into a World Series with this team, I would have told you you’re nuts,” said Mark Curtin, 45, of Glen Mills. “There’s going to be a lot of optimism for this team next year.”

Christian Gillespie, a Clayton resident, wore a Philadelphia Union jersey beneath a Phillies one, compounding the pain. One city losing two championships in the same day seemed unheard of.

“We got to watch a little bit of the Union game on the way in here,” Gillespie said. “But for it to end that way ... ”

Not all fans were simply happy we made it this far. It’s too difficult, too rare, to get to a championship round, to let it slip away. They questioned everything.

“[Zack] Wheeler had his back against the wall there, but what are you saving him for?” said Brian McGonigal, of Mantua, referring to manager Rob Thomson pulling his starter in the sixth inning that many thought was a mistake. “This is the last game. You lose and you go home.”

Outside the stadium, Houston fans filled the streets, doing burnouts in cars and waving towels on balconies. Most Philadelphia fans just walked on by, back to their hotels, trying to ignore it.

“I’ll congratulate this team on this win,” said Mike Slavin, a Port Richmond resident. “Most of these people were nice to me. There were a few knuckleheads.”

Joel and James John, brothers from Northeast Philadelphia who now live in Los Angeles, said they were heading back to their Airbnb to change out of their Phillies and Eagles gear before returning to the orange and navy fray of fans.

“It’s definitely tough. We went up against a dynasty here,” Joel said.

Fans hollered “Go home, Philly” as they walked past them. One man who’d had too much fun stumbled over, slurring out a “season’s over” before shuffling away.

Like many Philadelphia fans at the game, the Johns had flown into Houston to watch the Eagles beat the Houston Texans Thursday night. Amid all the racket after Saturday night’s baseball game — the car horns and squealing tires, and that saxophone — the occasional “Go Birds” made its way through the crowd. For some, it soothed the pain. They’re 8-0, after all, the only undefeated team in the NFL.

“We came out here for the Birds and we were jazzed up,” said Danny Clauss, a Philadelphia resident. “It’s really encouraging to have the Eagles still going. You’ll wake up with something to look forward to.”

Philadelphians are accustomed to loss, his cousin, Tim Clauss, said. We can take the punch. In fact, the Clausses said they’d probably stay out on the streets of downtown Houston and embrace the heckling by Astros faithful. Like the “Rocky” song, that too would feel familiar.

“We love hate,” Tim said.

James “The Philly Sports Guy” Pagliei, his face painted in red pin stripes, walked downtown on Crawford Street, congratulating the fans who approached him. The saxophonist played “We are the Champions.”

“Obviously, I’m disappointed,” he said. “But we weren’t supposed to be here today. They were a better team, with better pitching, with more timely hitting. They got a taste of what it’s like now, and that’s going to give them a hunger to get back here next year. We’re talking about the Fightins.”

One Philadelphian joined the party, walking slowly amid the revelers with his cane in one hand and a Jello shot in the other.

“It’s about the celebration, about sports, you know,” said Mike Kern, 62, of Manayunk. “This is what every fan wants.”

Kern had an Eagles tattoo down his forearm. He too went to both games in Houston. He was looking for his friend after the World Series, but the streets were gridlocked and Astros fans kept approaching him, with kindness and shots.

“You guys did so good,” a man in a José Altuve jersey said, before hugging him.

Kern told the man to enjoy the win.

“It’s a nice town. The people have been great,” he said after the fan walked away. “But that wouldn’t fly in Philly.”