Then, should it go to a Game 7, say hello to Charlie Morton. Back in his days with the Pirates, his nickname was “Ground Chuck” because of his high rate of ground-ball outs. Since coming to Tampa, they’ve changed it to Charlie “Bleeping” Morton. Why? After beating the Astros in the ALCS series finale, he became the first pitcher with three Game 7 wins in major-league history! And his ERA in his Game 7 outings is an invisible 0.46! That’s zero point four six!!! Charlie will pitch Game 3, and obviously, if it goes seven, we know who is gonna get the ball for the Rays.