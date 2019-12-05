There is reason to believe that the two or three best seasons of Wheeler’s career will come with him wearing a Phillies uniform. The last three years have seen him build himself back up from a two-year absence because of Tommy John surgery. In 2019, he posted the highest average fastball velocity of his career. At nearly 97 mph, it is two ticks higher than it was before his surgery. Most significantly, his slider is back to where it was in his excellent 2014 season, a heavy, biting, offspeed pitch that does not exist elsewhere in the rotation.