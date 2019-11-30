Atlanta’s roster-building remains a work in progress. In fact, the Braves have some major holes to fill and difficult decisions to make. Do they bring back Donaldson or do they entrust third base to Johan Carmago? Donaldson, having proven he has fully recovered from the injuries that limited him to 52 games in 2018, figures to get at least a two-year deal worth $50 million and possibly more on the market this year.