🚨 Note: The omicron and delta variants are both circulating in the Philadelphia area and throughout the country as a whole. It’s still a good idea to use caution, including wearing a mask and doing as much as possible outdoors. Beginning January 3, Philly’s new vaccine mandate goes into effect in spaces where people are eating and drinking. Stay safe; get vaccinated

It’s time to say “see you never” to 2021 and usher in a new year.

This year, we’re welcoming back some of our favorite celebrations, like two free fireworks shows at the Delaware River Waterfront, plenty of dance parties, champagne-centric celebrations, and daytime events for the kids.

Grab your mask, vaccine card, and your favorite sequined ensemble as we welcome a better, brighter new year (fingers crossed).

Here are some ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia.

Fireworks displays

Rivers Casino Fireworks on the Waterfront

While not quite a party, the fireworks on the waterfront certainly bring a festive atmosphere to the city for both the 21-plus set and kids alike. So, end the holiday season with the free fireworks shows happening at both 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. This year’s fireworks display features a range of musical hits: songs by composer John Williams for the 6 p.m. show and tunes from the ‘70s for the midnight show. The fireworks can be viewed for free from numerous vantage points along the Delaware River, including Cherry Street Pier and Spruce Street Harbor Park. (Free, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. and 12 a.m., along the Delaware River on N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Dance parties

NYE-A-Go-Go at the Trestle Inn

Ring in the New Year with disco beats, endless dancing, and champagne cocktails at the recently reopened Trestle Inn. General admission tickets includes a toast at midnight and a complimentary cocktail. Proof of vaccination is required. ($50, Dec 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 339 N. 11th St., facebook.com)

French Disco Dance Party at Forsythia

Come hungry for French fare and ready to dance to favorite disco songs. Enjoy small plates served until 10:30 p.m. plus $10 glasses of champagne and sparkling rosé all night long. Purchase a ticket now to secure your NYE goodie bag, champagne toast, and a spot under the disco ball. ($50, Dec. 31., 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 233 Chestnut St., forsythiaphilly.com)

Burlesque and Blues NYE Party at The Twisted Tail

Live blues music meets fiery burlesque performances at this end of year celebration. Grab a ticket in advance to enjoy a special menu, drink specials, and performances throughout the night. ($TBA, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 509 S. Second St., thetwistedtail.com)

New Year’s Emo Night at Kung Fu Neck Tie

Grab a friend and scream-sing your way into a happy (or sad) new year. Playing your favorite emo bands and songs all night long, this party is complete with a basement bar and doesn’t stop until 2 a.m. Tickets at the door are not guaranteed, so get yours ahead of time. ($25, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 1248 N. Front St., eventbrite.com)

Dripping in Gold at Rec & Royal

Countdown to midnight with five dance floors, karaoke, arcade games and a champagne toast when the clock strikes 12. Your ticket includes access to a five-hour open bar plus the toast and light bites. Move around the venue as five DJs spin sets all night. ($29-79, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 111 South 17th St., eventbrite.com)

Yakitori Boy Presents: Hello 2022

Say goodbye to 2021 with live DJ sets, karaoke and a champagne toast at Chinatown’s Yakitori Boy. You can also pose for photos in free photo booths to capture the final moments of the year and your first memories of 2022. General admission includes a cash bar and party favors. ($25, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 211 N. 11th St., eventbrite.com)

Kid-friendly New Year’s Eve events

New Year’s Eve Parties on Ice

Get a perfect view of waterfront fireworks while spending the evening in a winter wonderland at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest. Take to the ice and skate your way into the new year or skip the ice and bundle up in the lodge with drinks and festive bites. Both the skating ticket and spectator ticket include one Ferris wheel ride and a front row seat to the fireworks. ($45-55, Dec. 31, 5 and 10 p.m., 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Sensory Friendly New Year’s Eve Party 2022

Roll into 2022 at this kid-centric New Year’s Eve celebration in Cherry Hill. Your reservation cost includes bowling, pizza, chips, and drinks plus party hats and tiaras. To accommodate different sensory needs, there will be no noise makers or light shows. ($80, Dec. 31, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1536 Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, facebook.com)

NYE pARTy for Kiddos — Pick a Llama

Grab a paintbrush and celebrate New Year’s Eve with an artsy twist. Kiddos five and up are invited to explore their creativity and paint a masterpiece. Masks are required to enter the studio. ($28, Dec. 31, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2337 Street Rd., Bensalem, paintingwithatwist.com)

