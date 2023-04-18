The nation’s biggest weed holiday is on 4/20 with deals and discounts in the Philly region all week

Dispensaries across Pennsylvania and New Jersey are celebrating April 20 — also known as Weed Day — with promotions ready to go for patients and adult-use consumers all week long.

According to legend, the term comes from ‘70s-era California Bay-Area stoners overhearing police use the code “420″ to signal to other officers that someone was smoking marijuana in public. Local weed consumers and fans of The Grateful Dead (or “deadheads”) started using the code when it was time to spark up their favorite flower, usually occurring at 4:20 a.m./p.m. The trend soon turned into an annual gathering on April 20 that kickstarted a national holiday, with its popularity exploding in the ‘90s, according to former High Times magazine editor, Steve Bloom.

Today, with the legal weed industry booming, cannabis companies celebrate 4/20 by offering discounts on products at their dispensaries. If you need a refresher on cannabis, check out The Inquirer’s webpage with all of our cannabis guides on marijuana laws, buying legally and a breakdown of all the different kinds of cannabis products offered.

Here are the 4/20 deals and discounts for Pennsylvania medical and New Jersey medical and adult-use dispensaries.

Pennsylvania medical discounts

Located in Plymouth Meeting, Thorndale and Lancaster.

Expect more deals to be announced on April 20, but in the meantime here’s what they’re offering: Eighth (3.5g) of Cookies-brand flower for $5 to the first 100 patients to make a purchase at all Terrascend locations.

Find a dispensary near you at shop.apothecarium.com.

Located in Northern Liberties, Center City, University City, Ardmore, Bristol, West Chester, Allentown and Reading.

Monday, April 17:

30% off Holistic vape products 30% off all Curaleaf products 25% off all flower

Tuesday, April 18:

30% off all Organic Remedies products 30% off Insa flower 25% off all vapes and cartridges

Wednesday, April 19:

30% off all Organic Remedies products 30% off Insa flower 30% off all Farmaceutical Rx products 25% off all concentrates

Thursday, April 20 (4/20):

Buy 2, Get 30% off (full-priced items) 30% off all Jushi products 30% off all Verano products 30% off all AYR products 30% off all Insa products 30% off all Illera products 30% off all Prime products 30% off all Farmaceutical Rx products

Find a dispensary near you at beyond-hello.com/pennsylvania-dispensaries.

Located in Philadelphia (one on City Ave., one on Passyunk Ave.), King of Prussia, Morton, Horsham, Allentown.

Monday, April 17 to Sunday, April 23:

40% off Grassroots, Select & Curaleaf products 25% off Storewide 50% off 500mg Cliq brand pods $35 Cresco Liquid Live Resin cartridges 50% off 1g of Insa brand kief 1g with any purchase

Find a dispensary near you at curaleaf.com/dispensary/pennsylvania.

Located in Stroudsburg, Bethlehem and Allentown.

Find a dispensary near you at keystonecannaremedies.com.

Located in Doylestown, Elkins Park, Fishtown, Lancaster, Pottstown and Yeadon.

Monday, April 17 to Wednesday, April 19:

25% off Storewide (Spend $500 or more and receive an extra 5% off)

Thursday, April 20 (4/20):

40% off Storewide (Spend $500 or more and receive an extra 5% off)

Friday, April 21:

25% off Storewide (Spend $500 or more and receive an extra 5% off!)

Find a dispensary near you at restoredispensaries.com/locations.

Located in Ambler, Butler, Erie, Lancaster, Montgomeryville, New Kensington, Philadelphia – Chestnut St. and City Ave., Phoenixville, Pittsburgh, and Wyomissing.

Monday, April 17 to Wednesday, April 19

$50 off purchases of $200 or more, $100 off purchases of $350 or more, $175 off purchases of $500 or more. $25 Eighths (3.5g) Supply brand flower $10 off Cresco brand 500mg Liquid Live Resin Cartridges $15 off Cresco brand 1g Liquid Live Resin Cartridges $10 off Grassroots brand Eighths (3.5g) & Quarters (7g) of flower

Thursday, April 20 (4/20):

$25% off Storewide 30% off all Cresco, FloraCal Farms, Supply and Remedi brand products Spend $200 and get a Supply brand disposable pen for $1

Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23:

25% off Storewide 30% off all Cresco, FloraCal Farms, Supply and Remedi brand products Spend $200 and get Supply brand disposable pen for $1

Find a dispensary near you at sunnyside.shop/locations.

Located in South Philly, Center City, King of Prussia, Devon, Coatsville, Allentown and Reading.

Monday, April 17 to Wednesday, April 19:

20% off Storewide from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. 30% off Cultivar Collection, Moxie, Muse, or Modern Flower products (excludes Modern Flower Ground)

Thursday, April 20 (4/20):

40% off Cultivar Collection, Moxie, Muse, Modern Flower, or Pure Penn products (excludes Modern Flower Ground) 25% off Storewide (Excludes R.O. Ground, Modern Flower Ground and PuffCo Devices) 25% off Eighths (3.5g) of Khalifa Kush

Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23:

20% off Storewide (excludes Khalifa Kush, R.O. products, Modern Flower Ground and PuffCo Devices) 30% off Cultivar Collection, Moxie, Muse or Modern Flower products (excludes Modern Flower Ground)

Find a dispensary near you at trulieve.com/dispensaries/pennsylvania.

New Jersey medical discounts

Located in Glassboro and is for New Jersey medical marijuana patients only.

Monday, April 17 to Wednesday, April 19:

25% off Storewide

Thursday, April 20:

40% off Storewide

Friday, April 21:

25% off Storewide

Find a dispensary near you at restoredispensaries.com/locations.

These deals are available at Sweetspot’s Voorhees location at 903 White Horse Road, Voorhees Township, NJ — which is medical only.

Monday, April 17

Miss Grass Popup from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. with $5 off Miss Grass Pre-Rolls

Tuesday, April 18:

Hillview Farms Popup from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. with cannabis drink company, Kalo, giving out Kalo CBD drinks and giving away swag to customers who buy Hillview products.

Wednesday, April 19:

Airo Popup from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. with 20% off Airo vape pods and battery devices. Crops popup from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. with the first 30 patients to buy a Crops product will receive a 1g Crops Pre-Roll for free.

Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23

25% off Storewide The first 100 patients to make a purchase on Thursday, April 20 will receive a free tie-dye 4/20 shirt. The first 100 patients to spend over $150 on Thursday, April 20 will receive a free accessory.

Week-Long Promos

White Sweepot Voorhees T-Shirt giveaway all week except on Thursday, April 20. All patients who make a purchase between April 17 to April 23 will be entered into a raffle for a PuffCo products giveaway. The winner will be picked on Monday, April 24.

New Jersey adult-use discounts

Expect more deals to be announced on April 20, but in the meantime here’s what they’re offering: $1 Pre-Roll for the first 100 adult-use customers to make a purchase.

Find a dispensary near you at shop.apothecarium.com.