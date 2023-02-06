14 great Philadelphia restaurants for a first date

First dates can be awkward and stressful. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with picking the right spot: Is it too dark to see them smile? Is it too loud, or is the vibe too stuffy? Most important, how’s the food?

Sure, you want to impress your date — you’re a worldly, interesting person, after all! — but if you’re gonna shell out for a meal with a stranger, the least one can ask for is good food.

Whether you matched on Hinge or a friend set you up on a blind date, consider one of these restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and brunch spots. They’re casual enough for a quick meet-up, but cozy enough to linger over life stories and a love connection, long after dessert is served.

Get to know each other over a shared meal

You could share idly, pongal, vada, mini dosa, a choice of dessert, and masala chai with the tiffin combo for two at this busy Center City restaurant. But then, there are also combos for veggie- and meat-eating couples, too — enjoy biryanis, kurmas, parottas, and more. And if you’re not into sharing food, there are plenty of entrees.

📍 1518 Chestnut St., 📞 808-762-6627, 🌐 philadelphia.ammasrestaurants.com

Although slurping noodles might not be the best idea for a first date, Neighborhood Ramen’s flavorful soups and house-made noodles make it worth the mess. Try the spicy, creamy tantan with pork and chicken broth or the chicken and fish shio ramen. Vegan lovers, there are plenty of options for you as well.

📍 617 S 3rd St., 📞 215-201-3501, 🌐 neighborhoodramen.com

Share hummus and fried feta cheese rolls with the cutie you met on the apps for your first meet-up in a cozy setting — a favorite of Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. Keep the conversation flowing over plates of Mediterranean sea bass and marinated lamb chops and then finish off the night sipping Turkish tea and splitting the sweet, cheesy kunefe.

📍 944 N 2nd St., 📞 215-660-9471, 🌐 peraphiladelphia.com

Inside this Queen Village restaurant, the dimly lit ambience offers an intimate dining experience. Order family-style to share everything from the ebi shumai (steamed shrimp dumplings) to the torikatsu sando with spongy milk bread, caramelized onion, persimmon katsu sauce, and yuzu koshu pickles. Or dive into a variety of sushi rolls, sashimi, and chirashi, a sushi style where the fish is served alongside other ingredients over sushi rice. Cocktails like the Okinawa daiquiri, made with Okinawan rum and overproof Jamaican rum, may help keep the conversation loose and flowing.

📍 780 S 2nd St., 📞 267-909-9002, 🌐 royalsushiandizakaya.com

Step into this fun, whimsical restaurant in Fishtown where drinks at the bar, a booth in the back, or a spot near the pool table can make for a memorable night. Treat your date to salmon crudo with smoked pineapple nuoc cham and peanut and shallot crumble, broiled Wellfleet oysters with nduja butter, or salt-roasted beets with pickled beet labneh. End the night on a sweet note with the snickerdoodle creme brulee.

📍 1232 N Front St., 📞 267-858-4325, 🌐 middlechildphilly.com

Cheers to a night out

Maybe your meet cute is at the northeast corner of Walnut Street over an indulgent martini or a gin, lemon, and chocolate sipper. The crowd at this Rittenhouse Square bar are available on a first come, first serve basis — the vibes are “see and be seen” — so no reservations are needed to order red or white wine with that special someone, but best to avoid popular times like right at happy hour, so you’re not awkwardly waiting for a perch.

📍 1737 Walnut St. NE Corner, 📞 215-825-7035, 🌐 akitchenandbar.com

Wanna groove with that hottie who slid into your DMs? Head over to happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday to dance the night away at the go-go, disco, and soul parties, where you can order $9 craft cocktails, $7 spirits, or get $2 off draft beers. Work up an appetite? Snack on “cheesey” vegan or rosemary parmesan popcorn throughout the night. There is also a late-night happy hour from 10 to 11 p.m. on Thursdays.

📍 339 N. 11th St., 📞 267-239-0290, 🌐 thetrestleinn.com

Head to this Starr-spot in Fishtown for its Baja-meets-art-gallery vibes. The sprawling indoor/outdoor spot is energetic and artsy, with a dynamic menu of Mexican flavors. Make it a margarita date with classic, strawberry, and prickly pear offerings in a relaxed atmosphere that’s got disco fries with crema and salsa fresca for sharing.

📍 1749 N. Front St., 📞 215-770-7001, 🌐 lmnophilly.com

Keep it casual with a daytime hang-out

At Café la Maude, Nathalie Richan and her husband, Gabi, serve French-Lebanese-inspired dishes, from baklawa pancakes to foul moudamas (stewed fava beans). Benedicts and omelets are always a good move, especially when they come with Lebanese sausage and shaved rib-eye steak. And don’t sleep on the sweet stuff like the “Berrylicious” pain perdu.

📍816 North 4th St., 📞 267-318-7869, 🌐 cafelamaude.com

In this colorful Vietnamese restaurant on South Street, sip on iced Vietnamese coffees while you and your hungry date peruse the menu. Start with the zesty lemon banana chocolate chips mini pancakes before moving on to the jasmine rice bowl with runny eggs to share. Be sure to try the cháo chay, the restaurant’s signature brothy rice porridge that feels like a warm hug.

📍 1500 South St., 📞 267-758-6008, 🌐 thebreakfastden.com

A coffeehouse with syrup-coated French toast and crispy spinach feta cigars (stuffed phyllo dough rolls) might have you lingering with that date you weren’t too sure about. Add in a plate of warm fried ricotta fritters rolled in cinnamon sugar and you’ll be making plans for the second date. Don’t forget to order one of the specialty drinks like strawberry cold brew or s’mores hot cocoa from the chic bar up front.

📍2275 Bridge St., Bldg 101, 📞 215-613-5558, 🌐 guardhousephilly.com

If you’re a picky eater, then Eggscellent is the spot for you, thanks to its large picture menu laying out all your options. There’s a variety of breakfast sandwiches like the brekkie banh mi with maple sausage, toasts, burritos, and more. The bright, cheery shop in Old City is a draw for its relaxed atmosphere, ideal for getting to know a new person without the pressure of needing to impress in finer confines.

📍113 Chestnut St., 📞 267-534-2753, 🌐 eggcellentphilly.com

Keep it moving with a coffee date

Try something new, together. Venture into the world of Vietnamese coffees with your date at this Kensington cafe. Sip on the traditional cà phê sữa or try the egg coffee, a Vietnamese-style espresso topped with egg custard. If your date’s a dud, take your drinks to go, but the option to linger is yours.

📍 3400 J St G1, 📞 215-690-1268, 🌐 capheroasters.com

Whether you’re in the mood for a cappuccino, Americano, or latte, Ultimo offers hot and cold caffeinated drinks to get you through a casual first meet-up. And if you’re feeling nervous, the shop sells calming teas, too.

📍 Multiple locations. 🌐 ultimocoffee.com