They say nothing good happens after midnight, but whoever “they” are likely have not indulged in late-night tacos, burgers, sandwiches, or fries from a restaurant with a kitchen that’s open late.

Though most bars in Philly close at 2 a.m., the same cannot be said for their kitchens, which often close much earlier than last call.

But if you know where to look, there are many places you can visit for a late-night meal or snack throughout Philly — including some well-known 24-hour spots — where can you go for a good, sit-down dinner when the clock strikes midnight.

Here are Philly’s best late-night dining spots, from Fishtown to West Philly.

Have your pick at Gojjo, where traditional Ethiopian food like tibs (chopped and sautéed meats) and injera bread combination platters mingle with Ethiopian takes on Philly classics like the adored Ethiopian cheesesteak. Food is available indoors and on its outdoor patio nightly until 11 p.m.

📍 4540 Baltimore Ave., 📞 215-386-1444,🌐 gojjo.us, 📷 @gojjo215, 🕐 Mon.-Sun., 4 p.m.-2 a.m., kitchen open until 11 p.m. daily

The last order is taken at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday and at 10:30 p.m. on Monday at University City Pakistani restaurant Kabobeesh. The food menu centers on kababs and curries that all come with rice and naan. The menu is fully halal.

📍 4201 Chestnut St., 📞 215-222-8081,🌐 kabobeesh.com, 📷 @kabobeesh, 🕐 Mon., 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Tue.-Sun., 11 a.m.-1 a.m., kitchen open on Mon. until 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Tue.-Sun.

This Irish pub’s full menu of Irish fare (Irish breakfast, Shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash) and American bar food (wings, burgers, grilled cheese, nachos) is available nightly until the kitchen closes at 11:45 p.m.

📍 1214 Sansom St., 📞 215-928-8118, 🌐 fergies.com, 📷 @fergiespub, 🕐 Sun.-Tue., noon-midnight, Wed.-Sat., noon-2 a.m., kitchen open daily until 11:45 p.m.

While this 13th St. spot is known as a vegan cocktail bar, it also has a full menu of bar snacks and large plates available nightly until 11 p.m. Food includes potato croquettes, a classic “beef” burger, and roasted cauliflower steak.

📍131 S. 13th St., 📞267-758-5372, 🌐 charliewasasinner.com, 📷 @charlie_was, 🕐 Mon.-Fri., 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat.-Sun., noon-2 a.m., kitchen open until 11 p.m. daily

The South Street restaurant and bottle shop isn’t just a spot for a nightcap, it’s also an option for late-night food until midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The menu’s small, but has night-owl options including a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, shrimp toast, blistered shishitos, and a cheeseburger.

📍 1506 South St., 📞 267-900-9463, 🌐 winedivephilly.com, 📷 @winedivephilly, 🕐 2 p.m.-2 a.m. daily, kitchen open until midnight Sun.-Thu. and until 1 a.m. Fri.-Sat.

Food is served daily until midnight at Rittenhouse’s Rosy’s Taco Bar, whose late-night menu has tacos, chips and guac, churros, salsas, and wings.

📍 2220 Walnut St., 📞 267-858-4561, 🌐 rosystacobar.com, 📷 @rosystacobar, 🕐 noon-2 a.m. daily, kitchen open until midnight.

This Historic District beer garden serves more than beer; its bar food menu — burgers, pretzel bites, sandwiches, cheese curds, and more — is available until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

📍 100 S. Independence Mall W., 📞 215-922-7100, 🌐 phlbeergarden.com, 📷 @phlbeergarden, 🕐 Mon.-Thu., 3 p.m.-midnight, Fri.-Sat., noon-2 a.m., Sun., noon-midnight., kitchen open until midnight on Fri.-Sat., and 10 p.m. Sun.-Thu.

10 p.m. is the last call for the kitchen at Pub on Passyunk East (or POPE). The menu has lots for vegans and vegetarians, including a seitan cheesesteak, seitan “chicken” fingers, and meat-free nachos. For meat eaters, the burger is a neighborhood favorite, along with the Chesapeake fries, which come topped with crab meat.

📍 1501 E. Passyunk Ave., 📞 215-755-5125, 📷 @pope1501, 🕐 Tue.-Sat., 4 p.m.-2 a.m., kitchen open daily until 10 p.m.

Franky Bradley’s serves its menu of short rib fries, mac and cheese, smoked wings, salads, and more until 11 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday, allowing you to fuel up before heading upstairs for dancing, drag, burlesque, or more at the popular party bar.

📍 1320 Chancellor St., 📞 215-735-0735, 🌐 frankybradleys.com, 📷 @frankybradleys, 🕐 Wed.-Thur., 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Fri.-Sat. 4 p.m.-2 a.m., kitchen open until 11 p.m. daily

If you’re looking for both a dance party and a solid dinner, Silk City’s kitchen is open until midnight on Friday and Saturday and until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The large menu has options for vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores. And you can grab dinner both at the restaurant’s colorful, umbrella-dotted courtyard and inside the diner space.

📍 435 Spring Garden St., 📞 215-592-8838, 🌐 silkcityphilly.com, 📷 @silkcitydiner, 🕐 Wed.-Fri., 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4 p.m.-2 a.m., kitchen is open Wed.-Thu. until 10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. until midnight, Sun. until 9 p.m.

The East Passyunk bar’s $6 burgers are available every night until 1 a.m., in addition to the other items on its food menu like fries and pickled snacks.

📍 1601 S. 10th St., 📞 215-305-8338, 🌐 fountainporter.com, 📷 @fountainporter, 🕐 daily 4 p.m.-2 a.m., kitchen open daily until 1 a.m.

With a kitchen that stays open daily until 1:30 a.m., McGillin’s Olde Ale House is a clear winner for an after-midnight meal. You can choose from snack-sized items like mozzarella sticks, Thai wings, and cheesesteak eggrolls, or hearty options like the roast beef served on a long roll, chicken parm sandwich, meatloaf, or burgers.

📍 1310 Drury St., 📞 215-735-5562, 🌐 mcgillins.com, 📷 @mcgillinsoldealehouse, 🕐 Tue., 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Weds.-Sun., 11 a.m.-2 a.m., kitchen open until 1:30 a.m. daily

Taqueria La Prima

The place for late-night tacos is decidedly Taqueria La Prima (formerly known as Prima Pizza Taqueria Mexicana) on Ninth St., where steak tacos, chicken tacos, chorizo tacos, veggie tacos, and a whole menu of Mexican fare is served until 4 a.m. every day of the week. Make it a late dinner or an early, early breakfast.

📍 1104 S. 9th St., 📞 215-339-5000, 🕐 9 a.m.-4 a.m. daily

You can order Good Dog’s beloved blue-cheese-stuffed burger until 1 a.m. on the nights it’s open (currently Tuesday through Saturday), along with the rest of its food menu. If you’re not going for the burger, try the vegan cheesesteak or the flatbread pizza.

📍 224 S. 15th St., 🌐 gooddogbar.com, 📷 @gooddogbar, 🕐 Tue.-Sat, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m., kitchen open daily until 1 a.m.

This Kensington gastropub serves its beloved hoagies (available in varieties like the fermented carrot-based vegan jawn and the salami and mortadella Italian hoagie) until midnight most days of the week, in addition to the rest of the items on its small but reliable food menu.

📍2113 E. York St., 🌐 marthakensington.com, 📷 @marthakensington, 🕐 Wed.-Thu., 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Fri.-Sat., noon- 2 a.m., Sun., noon-10 p.m., kitchen open until 12 a.m. Wed.-Sat. and 10 p.m. on Sun.

Every day of the week, the kitchen at Sancho Pistola’s slings tacos, nachos, and other Mexican-inspired eats until 1 a.m. Tacos are the focus here and come stuffed with everything, including Brussels sprouts, spicy pork, salmon, and chicken tinga. There are also burritos, salads, soups, and more.

📍 19 W. Girard Ave., 📞 267-324-3530, 🌐 pistolaslife.com, 📷 @sancho_pistolas, 🕐 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. daily, kitchen open daly until 1 a.m.

The kitchens at both locations of Lucky’s Last Chance don’t close until midnight, so you have all day to get your hands on one of the many creative burgers (incuding a Cubano grilled cheeseburger and a macaroni-and-cheese-topped burger). If burgers aren’t your thing, the hot dogs come loaded with buffalo chicken, deep-fried and wrapped in bacon, and more. And while the menu is meat-focused, there are vegetarian options, including an impossible burger, a veggie burger, cheesy tater tots, and fries.

📍 848 S. Second St. and 4421 Main St. 📞 Queen Village: 267-519-2080; Manayunk: 215-509-6005, 🌐 luckyslastchance.com, 📷 @luckyslastchance, 🕐 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily, kitchen open daily until midnight

Abyssinia

You can feast on Ethiopian food as late as midnight every day of the week at West Philly’s Abyssinia, which is located below the popular (but currently closed) cocktail bar Fiume. If you’re eating with a group, try one of the injera flatbread platters, which are available laden with both spicy meats and flavor-packed veggie stews.

📍 229 S. 45th St., 📞 215-387-2424, 🕐 10 a.m.-2 a.m. daily, kitchen open daily until midnight

Karaoke is normally the draw at Chinatown’s Yakitori Boy, but its open-late kitchen is a destination, whether you’re singing your best Whitney Houston or just stopping by for teriyaki, yakitori skewers, or sushi. The kitchen is open until 12:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

📍 211 N. 11th St., 📞 215-923-8088,🌐 yakitoriboy.com, 📷 @yakitoriboyjapas, 🕐 Mon.-Thu., 4 p.m.-midnight, Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sun., 11:30 a.m.-midnight, kitchen is open on Fri.-Sat. until 12:30 a.m. and Sun.-Thu. until 11:30 p.m.

