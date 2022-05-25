The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

It’s harder than it looks.

About 40 miniature golf courses dot the Atlantic coastline between Atlantic City and Cape May. And let’s be honest: there’s not much variety when it comes to mini golf.

But the assignment is to identify the best mini golf courses at the Jersey Shore, so I set some ground rules.

I’m looking for courses that offer wholesome fun for the whole family: Affordable links that offer creativity in course layout and cup obstacles, and provide an overall enjoyable vibe. I’m skipping a few that are based on cartoonish cultural representations that ... haven’t aged well. And if there’s some solid ice cream options at the end of the round, all the better.

After weeks of bad putting on greens of varying degrees of quality, I’ve narrowed down the five unrivaled best.

Wildwood

I’ve been playing at this course since I was a kid. The nearly 50-year-old Wildwood institution’s mini golf course is framed by an impressive facade that’s supposed to look likea traditional European fishing village, with a row of worn-down clapboard houses that includes three singing and talking animatronic pelicans that welcome golfers (and constantly offer positive reinforcement). It’s a wonderfully Wildwood-kitsch 18-hole course that leans into its sea-adventure theme, including blues (not greens) that are littered with challenging obstacles including rocks, hills and bridges. And golfers can win a free game on the final hole, but beware, it’s guarded by a Finding Nemo-like shark set in a shipwreck. And after a quick game you can visit an attached restaurant, gift shop, and incredible homemade ice cream shop, which offers some of the best sundaes in the city.

🎟️ $8 per person before 6 p.m.; $9 after 6 p.m.

📍5210 Pacific Ave, Wildwood, 📞 609-729-1817, ✉️ duffers@dufferswildwood.com, 🌐 dufferswildwood.com, 📷 @dufferswildwood.

Ocean City

The Medieval course sticks well to its theme: Wrapping its walls in castle-patterned sets, dragon heads serve as hole ornaments, and several holes are played in black-lit rooms (that are also air conditioned) for a glow-in-the-dark effect that really ties the course together. The cup obstacles weren’t too special, and though most of the holes are rectangles, plenty of slopes make an easy shot a challenge. The entire course is covered, set on a second-floor perch between 13th to 14th streets and the boardwalk. And the best part are the novelty golf balls that include cool characters and logos, ranging from Star Wars to Pokemon, and you can buy your favorites separately.

🎟️ $9 before 6 p.m., and $10 after 6 p.m.

📍1336 Boardwalk, Ocean City, 📞 609-938-0579, 🌐 oceancityminigolf.com, 📷 @oceancityminigolf

Atlantic City

The new kid on the block, having just opened on May 7, has turned some heads. The Intrieri brothers built a two-level mini golf course (and bike rental) on Euclid Avenue, a block away from the Absecon Lighthouse and adjacent to Altman Playground. And they added a deck connecting to the Boardwalk. The hope is the new development will help to reinvigorate the Inlet area of Atlantic City. While that remains to be seen, the actual course is a promising start. Its beach setting, wood-lined holes, and minefield of shore-themed decorations creates something unique for Atlantic City: a fun activity for the whole family. Seriously. Andstrings of dangling bistro lights that really add depth at night.

🎟️ Early birds can save a few bucks, but otherwise it’s $12 for adults and $10 from 11 a.m. to close.

📍120 Euclid Ave, Atlantic City, 📞 609-938-0579, 🌐 northbeachminigolf.com, 📷 @northbeachminigolf

Wildwood

Located right across the street from the famous Wildwood Sign, these three, affordable courses span two floors and superbly pair beach and ocean themes to create a standout beach-town vibe. The courses include the incredible Beach Course, with a large artificial sand dune and castle; the Ocean Course, with water fountains and sea monsters; and the Boardwalk Course, with plastic palm trees, iconic Wildwood symbols, and some Wildwoods trivia at each hole for some extra local flavor.Multi-colored greens (blue, red, yellow, etc.) add a nice dash of color, and nets help if you succumb to the water traps.

🎟️ For adults, it’s $12 for 9 holes, $17 for 18 holes, and $20 for 27 holes. For children (12 and under), it’s $10, $14, and $18. And children under 2 play for free.

📍4800 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, 📞 609-846-1048, 🌐 moreyspiers.com/starluxminigolf, 📷 @starluxminigolf

Ocean City

It’s been family owned and operated for 45 years, and at $5 for 20 holes, it’s still one of the best deals at the Jersey Shore. It’s also kitschy in the best ways, with replicas of Lucy the Elephant and the Flintstones, and 15 mechanized, moving obstacles that are fun and unique challenges. It’s not always the most difficult course, but it hits all the right nostalgia notes. And it’s at a key spot on the boardwalk, next to the Wonderland Pier, and comes with a wonderful ocean view. And for those hot and humid days, stationary umbrellas provide glorious shade.

🎟️ $5 per person

📍642 Boardwalk, Ocean City, 📞 609-398-6763, 🌐 facebook.com/TeeTimeGolfOC, 📷 @teetimegolfoc.