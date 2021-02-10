Just up the road from the Art Museum, you’ll find East Fairmount Park’s Lemon Hill, which ordinarily is known for the Federal-style mansion that stands there. But when a good snow hits, it becomes a prime sledding spot in the city for kids of all ages thanks to steep hillsides that are begging for a run. However, this one, like others on the list, can get crowded, so be prepared to wait your turn — it’s worth it. (📍Sedgley Dr. and Lemon Hill Dr.)