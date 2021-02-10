“I manufacture seitan so that’s what we use, but some of the best fried chicken-style sandwiches I’ve ever had were made out of mushrooms and even tofu,” says Mark Mebus, owner of all-vegan Blackbird Pizzeria and co-founder of Blackbird Foods, the seitan supplier for many restaurants in the area. “There are a lot of factors, but the components with the biggest impact are the crispiness of the protein and the spices going into it.”