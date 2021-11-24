After the turkey’s been trimmed and the leftovers have been packed up, there’s one thing left to the week of Thanksgiving (besides a long nap after dinner): Black Friday.

As bargain hunters know, Black Friday is widely considered the start of the winter holiday shopping season, and many stores offer serious sales, which typically makes it the biggest shopping day of the year. And the term “Black Friday” is thought to have actually originated in Philadelphia in the 1950s or ‘60s, when Philadelphia police began referring to the Friday after Thanksgiving by that moniker thanks to the influx of shoppers and traffic jams on that day.

But like with other holidays, Black Friday usually brings schedule changes for everything from big box stores to public transportation. So, with that in mind, here’s what’s open and closed on Black Friday across the Philadelphia region.

Grocery Stores

Whole Foods

✅ Whole Foods locations will open for regular hours on Black Friday. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarkets.com/stores.

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will open for regular hours on Black Friday. Use their store locator page to check your local store for hours.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant stores will open for regular hours on Black Friday. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts will open for regular hours on Black Friday.

Trader Joe’s

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will open for regular hours on Black Friday.

Aldi

✅ Aldi stores will open for regular hours on Black Friday. Check their store locator to find your local store’s hours.

Reading Terminal Market

✅ The market will open for regular hours on Black Friday, though individual merchants’ hours may vary.

South Philly Food Coop

✅ South Philly Food Coop will open for regular hours on Black Friday.

Liquor Stores

Fine Wine and Good Spirits

✅ All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but open for their normal hours on Black Friday. Check your local store’s hours on the FWGS website.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

✅ USPS locations return to normal hours on Black Friday after being closed on Thanksgiving. Find your local USPS location’s hours using the locator on their website.

UPS

✅ UPS pickup and delivery services will be operating, and UPS Store locations will be open on Black Friday.

FedEx

✅ Most FedEx services will run normally on Black Friday, but FedEx Express has modified hours. See their holiday calendar online for details.

Banks

✅ Most banks are open regular hours on Black Friday.

Transit

SEPTA

✅ All SEPTA buses, subways, trolleys, and Regional Rail service will operate on their regular Friday schedules on Black Friday, a spokesperson said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org/schedules.

PATCO

✅ PATCO will run on a special holiday schedule on Black Friday, a spokesperson said. For more details and to view their Black Friday schedule, visit ridepatco.org.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS stores will be open regular hours on Black Friday, but hours can vary by location. For your local CVS store’s hours, visit cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid locations will be open regular hours on Black Friday. For hours at your local Rite Aid, visit riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open regular hours on Black Friday. For hours at your local Walgreens, visit walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp.

Trash collection

✅ There is trash pickup on Friday. However, pickup is a day behind this week, because there is no trash and recycling pickup on Thanksgiving so set your trash out accordingly.

Big Box Retail

Best Buy

✅ Best Buy locations open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

✅ Dick’s Sporting Goods locations open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart

✅ Walmart locations open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target

✅ Target locations open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, but the company advises that you should use their online store locator for “up-to-date hours” for your local store.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s locations open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, but check your local store’s hours online.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, but check with your local store for exact hours.

Macy’s

✅ Macy’s locations open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, but check with your local store for exact hours.

Shopping malls

Shops at Liberty Place

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place opens at 9:30 a.m. on Black Friday.

Fashion District Philadelphia

✅ Fashion District Philadelphia opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Philadelphia Mills

✅ Philadelphia Mills opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Cherry Hill Mall

✅ Cherry Hill Mall opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

King of Prussia

✅ King of Prussia Mall opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Christmas Village

✅ Christmas Village opens at noon.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

✅ The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market opens at noon on Black Friday.

For smaller local retail outlets, call the store to find out about holiday hours.

