The Boss is back in action on a nationwide tour, and thankfully fans can snag a ticket to see Bruce Springsteen live for less than $5,000 a pop.

That was the price of some floor seats for last year’s Springsteen concert in Philadelphia due to Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing,” which the ticket company is now being federally investigated for. However, ticket prices are looking much more affordable now that it’s time for Springsteen and the E Street Band to return to the City of Brotherly Love.

Here’s how to find last-minute tickets to the Bruce Springsteen concert on Thursday, March 16 at the Wells Fargo Center.

How much are Bruce Springsteen tickets in Philly?

Original tickets sold by the venue, Wells Fargo Center, are no longer available. Instead, you’ll need to hit the third-party resellers, like Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek, or Stub Hub.

The cheapest tickets to see The Boss live are around $200 to $330 for a single ticket — in the farthest away seat. However, leading online ticket sellers find it cheaper to buy two at a time or in bulk. Which basically means that it will be cheaper to buy tickets if you’re going with one other person. Keep in mind, these are the prices listed online at the time of publishing and do not include fees that are tacked on at checkout.

One ticket:

Ticketmaster: $327 per ticket for the cheapest selection Vivid Seats: $269 per ticket for the cheapest selection Seat Geek: $235 per ticket for the cheapest selection Stub Hub: $209 per ticket for the cheapest selection

Two tickets:

Ticketmaster: $217 per ticket for the cheapest selection Vivid Seats: $225 per ticket for the cheapest selection Seat Geek: $174 per ticket for the cheapest selection Stub Hub: $200 per ticket for the cheapest selection

Tips and tricks to avoid ticket scams and price gouging

The ticketing industry is under much scrutiny and for good reason, with exorbitant prices and lack of transparency around what is a third-party resale ticket and what is an original ticket to a show (all tickets to Thursday’s show are now resale tickets).

The first obstacle you’ll run into when finding tickets is when you search for them.

When you search for tickets, the first few results on that search results page are going to be advertisements — you’ll know this by seeing the words “Sponsored” above the listing. Even if the sponsored ad is from a reputable website, scroll down further until you see websites without the sponsored tag.

Be wary of websites that tell you that you’ll receive the tickets the day before the show. A reputable ticket seller should immediately send you the purchased ticket by email or mail.

Another way to find cheap tickets is to wait until the last minute — the day before or on the day of the show — because once the show is over those unsold tickets become worthless. Some ticket vendors will lower the prices of tickets to offload the excess they have that will soon be worth nothing.