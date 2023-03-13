Days aheads of Philly show, Bruce Springsteen postpones another concert

Bruce Springsteen has canceled his third concert in a week, citing an unspecified illness days before he’s scheduled to perform in Philadelphia.

The latest tour spot impacted is the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., which was scheduled to host The Boss Tuesday night as part of his first tour in seven years. Previously, Springsteen was forced to postpone concerts in Columbus, Ohio, and at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. over the weekend.

“Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed,” Springsteen shared in a statement on Twitter Sunday. “We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

It’s unclear if Springsteen, 73, or another member of The E Street Band is ill. No other specifics were given, though one band member called it a “temporary situation” that wasn’t serious.

“No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation,” E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt wrote on Twitter. “We will all be back in full force very soon.”

Springsteen is still scheduled to play in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday night. He’s also scheduled to play here during the tour’s second U.S. leg with shows Aug. 16 and 18 at Citizens Bank Park.

This is the first tour for Springsteen since the release of the 2020 album Letter To You, which was recorded with the E Street Band. Springsteen has also released two solo albums in recent years — Western Stars in 2019 and Only the Strong Survive in 2022.

Since Springsteen’s tour began last month, Van Zandt and saxophonist Jake Clemons both contracted COVID-19, but neither illness led to any shows being postponed. Both returned to the tour soon afterward.