While it would be nice to get a pass on getting the paperwork for our automobiles in order, the answer to that question is a resounding no, according to Diego Santino, PennDOT’s community relations coordinator. PennDOT is still distributing temporary registration license plates issued by vehicle dealers and they are good for 90 days. PennDOT is still actively processing titles and registrations and the state’s department of transportation are filling all requests within the 90-day period.