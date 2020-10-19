Coronavirus has gotten us all a little behind the eight ball when it comes to keeping up with errands.
We’ve had to reschedule everything from mammograms to dentist appointments and many of us haven’t quite caught up yet.
In the midst of our maintenance backlog, a reader wrote in to Curious Philly — The Inquirer’s platform that lets people send in questions for our reporters to answer — with a question about the rules around car registrations during the pandemic.
“Is it true that PennDOT is not giving out temporary license plates because of COVID-19 and do we have a grace period when it comes to getting our car registered?” asks a reader.
While it would be nice to get a pass on getting the paperwork for our automobiles in order, the answer to that question is a resounding no, according to Diego Santino, PennDOT’s community relations coordinator. PennDOT is still distributing temporary registration license plates issued by vehicle dealers and they are good for 90 days. PennDOT is still actively processing titles and registrations and the state’s department of transportation are filling all requests within the 90-day period.
As far as keeping up with your car’s annual registration is concerned, Santino wrote, there are no extensions for expired registrations. “Pennsylvania vehicle owners are required to have current registration to operate their vehicles on the roadways,” Santino clarified.
Before you ask: your driver’s licenses need to be kept current as well. As in please don’t drive around Any Town, USA, with an expired Pennsylvania license and blame it on the virus. If you get pulled over, it will cost you time and money.
Well that clears this Curious Philly edition of automobile-related ambiguities.
For more information, please log on to the Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation web site at www.penndot.gov.
Have a question of your own related to the region? Send them your burning questions to us through Curious Philly, inquirer.com/askus.