There’s evidence that the virus can live on surfaces for days. But as the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention reports, the coronavirus most commonly spreads from person to person between people who are in close contact (within about six feet), through respiratory droplets produced when a person who’s infected coughs, sneezes, or talks. Although less common, COVID-19 can also spread through airborne transmission — exposure to the virus through small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours. Even more rare, says the CDC, is surface transmission.