Instead of toiling away at a homemade feast that takes hours — if not days — to cook this holiday season, embrace one of Philly’s finest offerings: really good takeout.

All sorts of restaurants have ventured into takeout since early COVID-19 restrictions led businesses to adapt , and they’ve had awhile to perfect their approach. So leave the cooking (and grocery shopping) to them.

Here are local options for Hanukkah, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Note that some restaurants have menus for more than one of these holidays.

Hanukkah

Abe Fisher

For the first night of Hanukkah, the upscale Center City outpost of Michael Solomonov’s empire serves up matzoh ball soup with potato latkes, coffee braised brisket with fennel, potato, cheesy pumpkin bread pudding, and olive oil semolina cake. Order soon for pickup on Sunday, December 18th only between 1-3pm. Pickup is from Lilah, located at 1601 N. Front Street in Fishtown.

📍1623 Sansom St., 📞 215-867-0088, 🌐 abe-fisher.square.site

Garces Trading Company

The Garces group (including Amada and the Olde Bar) has a lot of offerings for the holiday season, including holiday dine-in dinner specials for Christmas and New Year’s Eve at Amada and Olde Bar. But for Hanukkah this year, Garces Trading Company is offering dine at home packages. Enjoy matzoh ball soup, crispy latkes, manischewitz-braised brisket, roasted haricots verts, and cinnamon orange bundt cake ready to be heated and served. $55 per person. Orders must be placed by Dec. 21, minimum order of two. Pickups available from Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 19-23, 10a.m.-5p.m., 300 S. Broad St.

📍125 Walnut St., 📞 267-284-7950, 🌐 garcestradingcompany.com

Feast of the Seven Fishes & Christmas Eve

Fiore Fine Foods

The duo behind the Queen Village all-day destination has the holidays well-covered. For Christmas Eve, the menu for three savory courses with milk bun parker house rolls and a choice between Peposo (a traditional Tuscan beef stew that has lots of black peppercorns and red wine) or Ligurian Seafood Stew. Add a chocolate boxes, cookie tins and pastries for dessert. $71 per person. Must order by Dec. 18 on Fiore’s website, pickups starting at 1p.m. on Dec. 24.

📍757 S. Front St., 📞 215-339-0509, 🌐 fiore-finefoods.com

Giuseppe’s Market

Assemble the customary Christmas Eve spread with prepared dishes from seafood wholesaler Samuels Seafood Company’s retail market, Giuseppe’s. They’ve got Shrimp Cocktail, Clams Casino, Oysters Rockefeller, cooked Mussels in white and red sauces, and all kinds of Seafood salad (Octopus, Scungilli, Baccala, Calamari, Shrimp, Crab, and Mediterranean salad). There’s buckets of Crab gravy and trays of Seafood Lasagnas, too. Fresh fish and prepared items are available daily but holiday orders must be pre-ordered and can be picked up Dec. 21-24.

📍3400 South Lawrence Street, 📞 215-389-8906, 🌐 giuseppesmarket.com/holiday-specials/

SliCE

What’s a pizza shop doing on this list? The folks behind SliCE crafted a pizza of the Seven Fishes — topped with clams, mussels, shrimp, tuna, crab meat, and sardines sauteed in fresh olive oil and garlic. Lemon, basil, and anchovies round out the equation. Order a seafood Caesar to lighten up the mix. Available now until Dec. 24. Closed Christmas Day.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 slicepa.com

Gran Caffe L’Aquila

Get Christmas Eve dinner delivered. The owner of this Italian restaurant channels his Cilento upbringing in the Christmas Eve menu. Look forward to a traditional Neopolitan lasagna and sugo di Natale, a Christmas Day dish with wild boar meatballs, veal braciole, sausage and lamb in a slow-cooked tomato sauce. Order anytime for pickup or delivery up to Dec. 24.

📍1716 Chestnut St., 📞 215-568-5600, 🌐 grancaffelaquila.com

Christmas Day

Talula’s Table, Talula’s Daily

Two of Aimee Olexy’s outposts have catering menus that cover anything from Christmas brunch to New Year’s Eve supper. For Christmas, highlights include maple cider glazed salmon, chicken enchiladas, jumbo cinnamon rolls, holiday cheese boards, mini crabcakes, gourmet mac and cheese, and homemade cookies. Order by Friday, December 16th at noon for pickup on Dec. 23-24, 30-31, respectively.

Talula’s Table: 📍 102 W. State St., Kennett Square, 📞 610-444-8255, 🌐 talulastable.com; Talula’s Daily: 📞 215-592-6555, 🌐 talulasdaily.com

Rex 1516

Head here for a Southern spin on Christmas Day. Rex’s usual dinner menu will be available for takeout where you can get meals from the sea, land and air — including a Royal Seafood Plateau for two or four.

📍1516 South St., 📞 267-319-1366, 🌐 rex1516.com

Dim Sum House

For some, Chinese food on Christmas is tradition. So Dim Sum House is preparing a Christmas feast for pickup or delivery. Get either double typhoon lobster or double ginger scallion lobster, a whole Peking duck, dim sum, vegetable, and rice or noodle. Order by Dec. 23 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day pickup at the Rittenhouse or University City Locations.

📍1930 Chestnut St., 📞 215-563-8800; 📍 3939 Chestnut St., 📞 215-921-5377; 🌐 dimsum.house

El Camino Real

The Northern Liberties Tex-Mex bar nods to tradition with its holiday dinner packages, which offer choices like ribeye roast beef, brisket pot roast, and fried turkey. Scale your menu’s size for anywhere between two and 10 people, and don’t forget to add the sparkling margaritas.

📍1040 N. Second St., 📞 215-925-1110, 🌐 elcaminophilly.com

New Year’s Eve

Forsythia

Chef Christopher Kearse will toast 2022 with a New Year’s Eve takeout special. Expect to do a little reheating and plating, but not much else. While the menu isn’t available yet, email hello@forsythiaphilly.com to reserve your dinner for takeout.

📍233 Chestnut St., 📞 215-644-9395, 🌐 forsythiaphilly.com