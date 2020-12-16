Cheat sheet: Better cocktail making at home

Mixologist Lee Noble offers these tips for perfecting your at-home cocktail making skills.

Measure your ingredients.

Fixing the a drink is a lot like cooking, Noble said. The ingredients have been calibrated beforehand. And the ratios have been set. Sure you can adjust for taste. But recipes for an old fashioned or a martini are called classics for a reason. Pro-tip: a tablespoon is almost exactly a half an ounce, so if you don’t have a jigger at home you can use four tablespoons.

Shake it up, baby.

Be mindful of how you mix, Noble said. If you shake your mixture too long and too hard, it will get watered down. And if you don’t shake it enough, your ingredients won’t be mixed right. Follow the directions to a T: count the number of seconds in your head and if you have to, set a timer.

Make ice cubes in a tray.

A good drink takes a dense ice cube and the cubes that fall from your refrigerator’s ice maker are porous. “They melt faster and water down your drink,” Lee said. Ice cubes made in trays are solid and the extra large ones give your drink a classy look.

Don’t forget the bitters.

Bitters hold the flavors of your drink together. “I kind of think of them like seasoning in cooking and I wouldn’t cook something without adding the right spice or seasoning,” Lee said. Good point! Making a gin and tonic? Think bitters infused with fennel or lavender. Use a fruity orange or pineapple bitter for tropical tiki cocktails, and add some cinnamon and nutmeg varieties to that hot toddy. “Bitters used to be pretty basic, but now the variety of flavors go well beyond our imaginations.