Fifteen minutes is just a guide. “You want to give some kind of broad guideline that’s easy to remember but in reality it’s a continuum,” says Neal Goldstein, assistant research professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University. “You could be at low risk for an extended period of time or you could be at high risk for a short period of time. There are so many variables that impact the dose [of virus] that someone receives, and that’s really what matters the most.”