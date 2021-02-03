There is currently no nationwide or global immunity passport — a certificate that would show your vaccine status and allow you to return to activities like international travel. Research is being carried out on the scientific and ethical considerations of immunity passports, which, if created, could take forms ranging from a smartphone app to a wristband to a physical card. You can think of it as being like a Yellow Card, a signed and stamped card received after getting vaccinated for yellow fever. That card is required for travel to some parts of the world. (See the World Health Organization’s list of countries here.)