How rituals spark creativity

Clears our bandwidth. Bandwidth is the mental energy that we have to deal with a situation, Hersh said. The thoughts that cause fear, stress and anxiety take up space in our brains like old furniture: Hard to get rid of and ultimately unnecessary. Brain overload doesn’t go away overnight, but if we set time aside each day to let it go, we can make room for creative ideas to take hold.

Redirects our energy. Focusing on what is wrong all the time is a surefire way to put a damper on ingenuity, said Emily Goodman, founder of Philadelphia-based Creative Intelligence Group. Rituals give us time to be grateful and “being grateful for what we have now lets us say ‘yes’ to what we want in the future.”

Lessens imposter syndrome. Imposter syndrome is when we doubt our skills, talents and accomplishments because deep down inside think we are a fraud. Imposter syndrome comes between you and the vulnerability you need to take chances because it unleashes our inner critic, Hersh said. “When that voice inside is jut too fierce, it’s hard to get started,” Hersh said. “Creativity doesn’t have a chance.”