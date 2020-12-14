Every winter, local shelters and organizations seek donations that will help keep people warm when they are experiencing homelessness. If you’ve got extra hats or mittens to spare, now’s a good time to pass them along to those who may need them.

Here are some shelters and organizations that welcome cold-weather donations, including scarves, hats, blankets, gloves, and socks.

Some accept them all, while others need only a few of those items, as noted below. If you choose a different place to donate, call ahead to find out what’s accepted, as donation requirements vary.

Bethesda Project provides shelter, housing, and supportive services across 15 locations to more than 1,000 Philadelphians experiencing homelessness annually.

What the group accepts: Adult waterproof winter coats, thermals, men’s jeans and sweatpants, disposable hand warmers, gift cards, and more. A wish list of items can be found here.

To donate: Arrange a drop-off appointment for your items to be accepted. Donations are most easily accepted on weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact communitylife@bethesdaproject.org or 215-839-8720 to schedule a drop-off.

📍 Multiple locations, 📞 215-839-8720, ✉️ communitylife@bethesdaproject.org, 🌐 bethesdaproject.org/in-kind-donations, 📷 @bethesda_project

Broad Street Ministry helps Philadelphians experiencing poverty with meals and social services.

What the group accepts: The organization accepts hats, scarves, gloves, and socks. Men’s sneakers, jackets, backpacks, and belts are always in high demand. A wishlist of other items can be found here. The group does not accept blankets; at the moment they are not accepting winter coats and jackets, suit jackets, dresses, skirts, high heel shoes, or children’s clothing.

To donate: Donations are accepted on weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., no appointment necessary. Place drop-offs near the front desk at 315 S. Broad St. All questions can be directed to donate@broadstreetministry.org.

📍 315 S. Broad St., 📞 215-735-4847, ✉️ volunteer@broadstreetministry.org 🌐 broadstreetministry.org 📷 @broadstreetmin

HopePHL (pronounced “hopeful”) provides various programs, from shelter and temporary housing to early childhood and youth development, for adults, children, and families experiencing poverty. This new nonprofit was founded through a merger between People’s Emergency Center and Youth Service, Inc.

What the group accepts: New coats and new winter clothes for children to young adults (K-12th). Gift cards are a big help so that HopePHL can offer families the opportunity to express themselves and make their own selections. You can also donate online or support them through their Amazon wishlist.

To donate: Mail any clothing donations to: HopePHL Coat Drive, 410 N. 34th St., Philadelphia PA 19104. Mail any gift cards to: Trish Downey, Holiday Drive, 325 N. 39th Street, Philadelphia PA 19104.

📍 325 N. 39th St., Philadelphia PA 19104, 📞 (267) 777-5880, 📧 hello@hopephl.org, 🌐 www.hopephl.org

Operation Save Our City provides trauma-informed care and services to people who have experienced gun violence, substance use, or homelessness in Philadelphia.

What the group accepts: Hats, scarves, gloves, socks, winter coats, and jackets. The organization is also receiving monetary donations.

To donate: Contact operationsaveourcity@gmail.com to schedule a drop-off time. Donate money at opsaveourcity.wedid.it.

📞 856-745-6045, 📧 operationsaveourcity@gmail.com 🌐 facebook.com/OperationSaveOurCity 📷 @operationsaveourcity

Philly Unknown Project helps Philadelphians in poverty and people experiencing homelessness with meals, housing, and social services, plus operates a community garden in Kensington.

What the group accepts: Winter coats and jackets, hats, scarves, gloves, hand warmers, socks, backpacks, blankets, sleeping bags, water, sneakers (mens and women), work boots, and winter footwear. The organization also has an Amazon wishlist.

To donate: Drop-off hours are on Tuesday evenings from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at 2950 D St., Philadelphia, PA, 19134. You can also schedule times for drop-off in the Fairmount and Port Richmond neighborhoods by appointment. Email phillyunknownproject@gmail.com or call 215-983-6631.

📞 215-983-6631, 📧 phillyunknownproject@gmail.com, 🌐 facebook.com/PhillyUnknown 📷 @phillyunknown.project

PHM is a nonprofit, community-based organization that provides transitional housing and social services for women 60 years and older in Philadelphia.

What the group accepts: This year the group is asking for monetary donations so that women in PHM shelters can make their own selections.

To donate: Mail cash or check donations to: Potters House Mission, Rev. Kathleen Jones, 524 S. 52nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19143

📍 524-26 South 52nd St., 📞 215-747-7477, 📧 pottershousem@aol.com

Prevention Point Philadelphia is a public health and social services organization providing harm-reduction services for local communities affected by drug use and poverty.

What the group accepts: New and gently used scarves, hats, gloves, blankets, and coats. PPP also accepts donations of new socks and hand/foot warmers, as well as packaged snacks and beverages such as instant noodles, fruit cups, granola bars, and cocoa mix. Online gifts and checks are appreciated as they allow staff to identify the best matches of support for participants, including drug treatment, medical care, and emergency winter services.

To donate goods: Arrange a drop-off by contacting Viviana Ortiz, Dee Wagner, and Dale Tippett: vivianaortiz@ppponline.org, diannaw@ppponline.org, dale@ppponline.org

To donate money: Donate online: ppponline.org/donate. Donate by mail: Prevention Point Philadelphia, 2913-15 Kensington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134.

📍 2913-2915 Kensington Ave., 📞 215-634-5272, 🌐 ppponline.org, 📷 @preventionpointphiladelphia

Project HOME helps adults, children, and families break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through subsidized housing, adult learning, workforce training, and social enterprise programming.

What the group accepts: The organization accepts new sweatpants and jeans (larger sizes preferred), new t-shirts (larger sizes preferred), new underwear (men’s/women’s, all sizes welcomed), new or gently-used shoes and boots (larger sizes preferred), and new socks. A wish list of other items, like personal care items and books, can be found here. You can also find Project Home’s Amazon wishlist here.

To donate: Donations may be delivered directly to 1515 Fairmount Avenue on weekdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Questions? Visit projecthome.org/donate-in-kind, call 215-309-5246, or email vcoordinator@projecthome.org.

📍1515 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130, 📞 215-232-7272, ✉️ info@projecthome.org, 🌐 projecthome.org, 📷 @projecthomephl

Saint John’s Hospice is a Catholic Social Services shelter for men in Center City. Services include providing meals, showers, mail room services, case management, medical assistance, counseling, and emergency shelter.

What the group accepts: The organization accepts hats, scarves, blankets, gloves, and socks. A wish list of other items can be found here.

To donate: To set up a donation time, contact Marion D’Ambrosio at mdambrosio@chs-adphila.org. To learn more, visit saintjohnshospice.org/give-back/planned-giving.

📍1221 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 215-563-7763, ✉️ mdambrosio@chs-adphila.org, 🌐 saintjohnshospice.org

This article has been updated since it first published. Steven White contributed to this article.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is one of more than 20 news organizations producing Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. See all of our reporting at brokeinphilly.org.

