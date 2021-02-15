The CDC’s recently released research on double-masking only looked at one type of surgical mask and one type of cloth mask, among the many brands on the market. And the experiments didn’t include any other combinations of masks, such as cloth over cloth, surgical mask over surgical mask, or surgical procedure mask over cloth. While the findings showed that wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask offers more protection against the coronavirus, experts say the key takeaways: You need a good fit to maximize protection, and there are multiple ways to achieve that.