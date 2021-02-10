Between the Zoom happy hours with colleagues, the FaceTimes with family and close friends and the virtual make-your-own-cocktail classes, the liquor in my crib was flowing. Shelter in place? No problem, I just bought a box of wine when I went shopping. A glass of wine or two, every night. Why not? My only commute was from my bedroom to my couch. Like the rest of America, my life was a mix of anxiety and fear tossed with a generous amount of working from home around the clock. Hell, it had to be 5 o’clock somewhere.