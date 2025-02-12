Eagles Super Bowl Parade: Best spots, what to wear, and survival tips from fans who’ve been there

Philly, we did it again.

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions, and you know what that means: Broad Street is about to become the biggest, loudest, and most chaotic party in the country.

More than a million people are expected to flood the city for the parade, and if 2018 was any indication, it’s going to be loud, packed, and absolutely unforgettable. But before you step out the door, you’ll need a plan.

We asked fans — those who were there last time and learned things the hard way — to share their best advice for making the most of parade day. They delivered.

From where to watch, what to wear, what to bring, and how to actually find a bathroom (spoiler: it’s not easy), this is the ultimate survival guide for the 2025 Eagles Super Bowl Parade.

Parade route and best viewing spots

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philly, travels north on Broad Street to City Hall, then turns onto the Ben Franklin Parkway and ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The rally at the Art Museum steps is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will run until about 3:15 p.m.

Where you choose to watch depends on the experience you want. Do you want to be up close with the players? Do you care more about the speeches at the Art Museum? Are you looking for a spot that won’t feel suffocating?

Broad Street: High energy, quick action

If you want to get as close to the team as possible, Broad Street is the place to be. The buses move fast through here, so while you’ll get an electric atmosphere, the moment itself won’t last long.

Washington Avenue to City Hall is one of the most packed stretches, but also one of the best places to actually see the players. If you’re short, find a light pole with a large concrete base and for a better view. South Broad near Snyder Avenue was where some lucky fans got high-fives from players in 2018 as they leaned out of the buses.

💡Fan tip: “Best viewing? As close to the street as you can get to the area the parade will pass next. If you’re short like me get to one of the light poles with the large, multilayered concrete bottom & stand on the concrete. They tend to be closer to Washington Ave.” – Gayle Morrow

💡 Fan tip: “Get there EARLY - I arrived at 7am and was the last one there.” – Billy Cress

City Hall: A central hub

City Hall is always packed for big Philly events, and the parade will be no different. This is where a lot of media coverage will be focused, and while the players will roll through here, they won’t stop for long.

If you want the high-energy, Center City experience but still be able to make a quick escape when you’ve had enough, this could be a good spot.

💡 Fan tip: “If you’re local, take SEPTA if you can. Not only is it way easier than finding parking, the vibe is unbeatable. People were smiling and singing and sipping cocktails early in the morning.” – Eric Horvath

Ben Franklin Parkway: Best for the rally

If hearing the speeches is important to you, head to the Parkway. There will be jumbotrons set up along the route so you can see what’s happening, even if you’re not close to the Art Museum.

The closer you get to the Art Museum steps, the earlier you need to arrive — some fans camped out at sunrise in 2018. If you want to avoid the worst of the crowd crush but still be part of the action, look for spots around 20th and 21st Streets where the crowd thins out a bit.

💡Fan tip: “If you want good photos, or good viewing in general, get out early to find an efficient spot. Also understand that it will be crowded — this is inevitable.” – Atiya Nur Walker

High Ground: Get creative

If you want a clearer view without being swallowed by the crowd, you’ll need to get up high. Some fans climbed trees in 2018 (not recommended, but it happened). Others found rooftops and balconies along the route.

Some venues, like the Kimmel Center, might open their balconies for public viewing. Keep an eye out for announcements.

💡 Fan tip: “Get up high! Grab a spot in a tree along the Ben Franklin Parkway.” – Billy Cress

What to wear

The weather forecast for parade day: Cold, sunny, and windy. Expect temperatures in the low 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. If you’re on the Parkway, the wind is going to hit you hard.

This is an all-day outdoor event, so dressing correctly is the difference between having fun and being miserable.

Base layer: A thermal shirt and leggings (avoid cotton, it traps sweat). Middle layer: A fleece or wool sweater. Outer layer: A windproof, insulated jacket. Accessories: A hat, gloves, and scarf. Shoes: Waterproof boots. Do not wear sneakers. If it snows or the streets are wet, your feet will freeze. Hand and foot warmers: Game-changers. Put them in your pockets and shoes.

💡 Fan tip: “Layer up, cashmere if you have it.” – Ala Stanford

What to pack

Once you pick your spot, you’re stuck there for hours. Pack smart.

Essentials

Portable phone charger. Your battery will drain fast. Water and snacks. The food lines will be insane. Toilet paper. If you’re using a Porta Potty, don’t assume it’ll be stocked. Hand sanitizer. Those bathrooms won’t be clean. Chapstick and sunscreen. The cold and sun will dry you out. A small backpack. Big bags may not be allowed. A small seat or blanket. If you’re camping out early, you’ll want to sit.

💡 Fan tip: “Bring your camera, water, and snacks because it will be a long one.” – Billy Cress

What to leave at home

Coolers and alcohol. Open containers will be confiscated. Drones. They’re banned. Your pets. The crowds and noise will be overwhelming for them.

💡Fan tip: “Essential items...coffee but not if you’ll have to pee because you may lose your spot.” – Brooke Wallace

Cell service and staying connected

A million people in one place = cell service will probably fail.

Set a meeting point with your group before you arrive. Write phone numbers on your kid’s arm if bringing children. Take a group photo in the morning (so you remember outfits). Use text and messaging apps instead of calls.

Bathroom survival guide

850 Porta Potties. One million people. You do the math.

How to plan for bathroom breaks

Bring your own toilet paper. Know where the few real bathrooms are. Hydrate wisely — less caffeine, more water.

💡 Fan tip: “I would suggest taking chairs and wearing Depends!” – Lori Darkis

🔊 Extra fan tips

💡 Eric Horvath: “SEPTA is a must. The vibe on the train was insane—people singing ‘Fly, Eagles Fly’ at 7 a.m.!”

💡 David Nevil: “Drink responsibly — it’s a LONG day.”

💡 Joe Russo: “Make sure you have a ride home.”

💡 Carrie Maria: “Top tip is NOT to bring your dog!”

💡 Robert Mull: “Stay home and watch it on TV.”

💡 Molly McCoy: “Bring your joy and bottle some of it for future times when you need a pick me up!”

💡 Lori Darkis: “It was truly awesome! This is Philadelphia, heart and soul of the Philadelphia Eagles and I’m so glad I got to experience it!”

Final words of advice

Get there early. Dress in layers. Bring a charger. Have a meetup plan. And most importantly — soak it all in.

💡 Fan tip: “Enjoy it because you never know when we’ll experience this again.” — Billy Cress