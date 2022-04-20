The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

For two years, most environmental groups, government agencies, and community groups have either severely curtailed, or stopped, hosting in-person events such as cleanups for Earth Day, Friday, April 22.

But many events are back in full swing for 2022, and continue through the weekend and beyond as part of Earth Month. Here’s a wrap-up of some Earth Day-themed events we’ve found throughout the Philadelphia region, including the suburbs and South Jersey.

Read-aloud at the Brandywine River Museum

Celebrate Earth Day at Brandywine with a special reading program for young children and their families that includes a fun craft to take home at the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art. (Members free, $5 non-members, Apr. 21, 10:30 a.m., 1 Hoffman’s Mill Road, Chadds Ford, evenbrite.com)

Earth Day Festival at the Academy of Natural Sciences

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University hosts a “wild night of science programming” sponsored by Aqua. The event includes conservation conversations, as you sip a craft beer or snack on a locally-sourced treat. You’ll also meet Academy scientists as well as local sustainability experts from around the city and explore the stories of rare Academy specimens. (Pay as you wish, Apr. 22, 4-8 p.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Office of Sustainability’s Earth Day 2022 Event

The Philadelphia Office of Sustainability hosts an Earth Day event to celebrate the release of the latest edition of the Greenworks Review magazine at the Cherry Street Pier featuring storytelling, interactive activities, vendors, and more. Special guests include Mayor Jim Kenney and other community leaders. (Free, Apr. 22, 5-7 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., eventbrite.com)

Earth Day Tree Planting at Rolling Hill Park

Natural Lands tree planting gives volunteers 12 and older an opportunity to dig in to help plant native trees at Rolling Hill Park, as part of the TreeVitalize program, in partnership with Lower Merion Township, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. Minors must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. (Free, Apr. 22, 1-4 p.m., 1301 Rose Glen Rd., Gladwyne, natlands.org)

Stroud Water Research Center’s Earth Day Volunteer Event

Volunteer for Earth Day with Stroud Water Research Center and Victory Brewing Company by performing spring maintenance at Buck Run. You’ll clean debris, straighten tree tubes, replace broken stakes, remove bird netting, and plant replacement trees. Volunteers receive a voucher for a free Victory beer or a soft drink. (Free, Apr. 22, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Fallowfield Twp., Buck Run Creek, directions will be emailed, stroudcenter.org)

Camden Strong Earth Day Cleanup

Volunteer for the Camden Strong Earth Day cleanup along Waterfront South. Volunteers will help prune, mulch, and stake the belt of 80 trees at the park while also picking up litter and other debris. (Free, Apr. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Liney Ditch Park, 1645 Ferry Ave., Camden, to register call 856–757-7671 or email camdenclean@ci.camden.nj.us, ci.camden.nj.us)

Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area cleanup

Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area hosts a cleanup for Earth Day at Pottstown Riverfront Park in conjunction with Sly Fox Brewery. Volunteers clean up a riverfront portion of the trail to mark the holiday. (Free, Apr. 22, 5-6:30 p.m., 140 College Drive, Pottstown, schuylkillriver.galaxydigital.com)

5K Earth Day Trash Walk

Terrill Haigler, aka Ya Fav Trashman, hosts a 5K Earth Day Trash Walk where participants walk a 5K route in Kensington while picking up trash. Haigler will also be giving out 250 hot meals to the homeless as part of the walk, designed to raise awareness about environmental justice in brown and Black communities. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will plant up a tree for each bag of trash collected up to 1,000 bags. ($25, Apr. 23, 8 a.m.-noon, walk begins at E. Lehigh Ave. and Kensington Ave., raceentry.com)

BioBlitz at Tacony Creek Park

Tookany / Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership presents a “BioBlitz” and cleanup at Tacony Creek Park. During a BioBlitz, volunteers help document as many species as possible in a single day. (Free, Apr. 23, BioBlitz, 10-11 a.m.; Cleanup, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 5180 Bingham St., register online)

Rock the Block MONTDELCO

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware counties hosts Rock the Block MONTDELCO to plant trees in three Neighborhood Revitalization Zones in Norristown, Pottstown, and Upper Darby. All participants receive a 2022 Rock the Block t-shirt, lunch, and snacks. ($25, Apr. 23, various locations, habitatmontdelco.org)

Naturepalooza at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education hosts its annual Naturepalooza with live music from the Billy Jonas Band, activity tables, nature hikes, food trucks, and more. (Free, Apr. 23, 10 a.m-2 p.m., 8480 Hagys Mill Rd., schuylkillcenter.com)

Darby Creek Watershed Cleanup

The Darby Creek Valley Association holds its 38th annual Darby Creek Watershed Cleanup at multiple locations from 9 a.m. to noon. Cleanups will take place in Ardmore, Berwyn, Devon, Glenolden/Folcroft, Haverton, Norwood, Paoli, Philadelphia, Radnor, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Wayne. A separate cleanup is scheduled for April 24 in Lansdowne. To find a cleanup go to the association’s cleanup page. (Free, Apr. 23, 9 a.m.-noon, various locations, dcva.org)

Riverbend Environmental Education Center’s Earth Day Tree Planting

Riverbend Environmental Education Center’s Earth Day tree planting and open house takes place at its 30-acre preserve. Tour the preserve’s barn, walk through the aquaponics greenhouse, see animals, and hike to the tree planting area. ($25 per family, Apr. 23, 10 a.m.-noon, 1950 Spring Mill Road, Gladwyne, register online)

Earth Day at FDR Park

The Sierra Club and PennEnvironment host an Earth Day celebration in FDR Park at the meadows, a former golf course. Activities include nature walks, birdwatching, scavenger hunts, and more. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. (Free, Apr. 24, 1-3 p.m., 1500 Pattison Ave., act.sierraclub.org)

Philadelphia Nature Challenge

The Philadelphia Nature Challenge kicks off and runs through May 2, as the city and its adjacent counties compete against other cities to see who can find the most animal species in their regions. The activity can done any where and any time. Download the iNaturalist app or visit the website to play. (Free, through May 2, various locations, inaturalist.org)

Access to Science Earth Day Celebration at the Academy of Natural Science

Visitors on the autism spectrum and their families are invited to experience the museum before the crowds, and wander through the exhibits at their own pace with educators on hand. (Free, Apr. 30, 9-11 a.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., call 215-299-1060 or email AccessToScience@ansp.org to register, ansp.org)

City Nature Challenge

The New Jersey Conservation Foundation hosts a City Nature Challenge event in Camden. Foundation staff will lead a walk around the city’s Farnham Park, and look for eagles, butterflies, and other wildlife. Attendees are encouraged to download the iNaturalist app and bring binoculars and water. (Free, Apr. 30, 9-11 a.m., Park Blvd. and Forest Drive, Camden, register online)

Drive Electric Earth Day

Head to Camden County for a Drive Electric Earth Day at its Office of Sustainability. The event features 21 electric vehicles to view, as well children’s activities, a tree sapling giveaway, and tour of the new sustainability campus. Representatives from local wineries, musicians, and food trucks will also be present. (Free, Apr. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 508 Lakeland Road, Blackwood, N.J., driveelectricearthday.org)

