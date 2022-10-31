After a whirlwind of Halloween celebrations, I’m ready to plop on on my couch and never get back up. But with the city buzzing — Phillies, I’m looking at you — it seems my couch will have to wait. This week, I’m revisiting a South Philly spot to eat Hong-Kong style pastries and buns, toasting to our National League champs with red beers at Philly’s oldest tavern, and participating in a very “Friendly” interactive murder mystery show at the Curtis Center.

Here are our top things to do in Philly this week.

Eat

Last fall, I popped into a bright blue building at the northeast corner of 11th and Oregon St. in South Philly and found pillowy buns and thick, fluffy Swiss rolls piled high in display cases.

At Dodo Bakery, freshly made savory and sweet Hong Kong-style pastries and cakes are offered with a variety of bubble tea options ($1.75 to $10). I’m revisiting this week to get my hands on their pandan Swiss roll and cream bun. An iced Thai tea goes along nicely with the bun. Try the almond butter milk cake, coconut heart bun, pork cheese bun, pineapple puff pastry and so much more.

📍2653 South 11th St., 📞 215-820-9804, 🌐 dodobakery.co

Drink

You’ve seen green beer for the Eagles and St. Patrick’s Day, and blue beer for Villanova. But now, McGillin’s Olde Ale House, the city’s oldest tavern, has dyed their beer red (pitchers are $10.50). For the first time in 162 years down a pint of red in honor of our champs as they push through and take on the Astros in the World Series. Enjoy other Phillies specials like the MVP ($11.99) — meatloaf, Vidalia onion rings, provolone, topped with smoky ranch sauce, bacon on Philly toast. Or try the Ring the Bell ($12.99) — cheesesteak stuffed roasted red pepper with fried onions, provolone, served over mashed potatoes drizzled with homemade tomato sauce.

📍1310 Drury Street, 📞 215-735-5562, 🌐 mcgillins.com

Do

Everyone’s favorite group of Friends are coming together to celebrate the grand opening of Gunther’s “Fairmount Perk” Cafe. Ross and Rachel are on a break, again. Monica and Chandler are dealing with some unexpected guests at the party. Phoebe is looking for a babysitter for her nieces and nephews, and Joey is protecting his food from partygoers.

With tensions this high, the drama boils over and things take a deadly turn. This interactive murder mystery show runs till Dec. 20 at the Curtis Center. Participate in the fun with the “Eventzee” or “Eventzee Scavenger Hunt” app on the Appstore to get clues and talk with actors on stage. The game code will be revealed when you arrive. You can download the app ahead of time. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $75 for VIP (which includes preferred seating, skipping the check in line, a complimentary beverage, and the Clue 6 pack) — clues can be added on for purchase. There will be cocktails by Pops McCann Whiskey.

Note: Events will be held in Red Rum, which can be reached from the entrance off 7th Street. Parking for the Curtis Center is available in the building’s parking garage.

📍601 Walnut Street, 🌐 redrum.live/product/phriends