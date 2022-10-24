While I’m still trying to decide on my Halloween costume (it’s a toss up between a wicked kitty, fairy or witch at the moment), I’m seeking comforts to distract myself from this very spooky decision. And what better way to do so than eating dishes that remind me of home, drinking coffee at a new neighborhood cafe and doing something fun on South Street.

Here are our top things to do in Philly this week.

Eat

When I’m looking for comfort food, I head to Brewery ARS in Fishtown on Fridays for hot platters of aloo keema, chana daal, ginger chicken masala and more. Right outside the yellow-painted brewery, homegrown chef Shanze Faisal of Ze’s Mood piles to-go boxes high with menu options. She tops the warm, cozy meals with two spoonfuls of pickled onions from the big jar you may notice sitting on the table and mini tubs of cool raita. She’s also got “vibey” dates with pistachio, almond, salted chocolate and spiced peanut butter for dessert. Be sure to look out for her new addition, Kashmiri chai — the pink-colored tea is perfect for this chilly weather.

📍2223 Frankford Ave., 🌐 instagram.com/zesmood

Drink

Honeysuckle Provisions opens Saturday in West Philly — and they’ve got a cold brew on tap that’s an ode to Dr. George Washington Carver. Smooth and clean, the cowpea coffee cold brew is made with cowpeas (aka Southern field peas) instead of coffee beans. The legumes, which have historic ties to western Africa, are similar to black-eyed peas and were advocated by Carver for a number of agricultural uses. They are sourced from Anson Mills in South Carolina. The earthy, light and malty drink is something to be savored and it’s offered at the much-anticipated Afrocentric grocery cafe by Omar Tate, the cofounder of Honeysuckle Projects with his wife, fellow chef Cybille St. Aude-Tate. While you pick up your coffee, peruse hot and cold food options and produce from local Black farmers, including their own — the couple operates a farm in Elkins Park in a partnership with FarmerJawn.

📍310 S. 48th St., 🌐 instagram.com/honeysuckle_provisions

Do

Bring your paint, pens, or markers to Tattooed Mom on Thursday — there’s a Halloween-inspired corpse drawing party. Add doodles to the monstrous wallpaper with local artist Lindsey Gill as guide to unleashing your scary art skills. The wheat paste paper will be spread out on the pool table for drawing and then glued to the wall starting at 10 p.m. Wear a costume for Halloween and draw to your heart’s content. There will be food and drink available. (Note: No spray cans, aerosols or any materials that will run, fade or smudge under wheat paste glue.)

📍530 South St., 🌐 tattooedmomphilly.com