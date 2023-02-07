Philadelphia Eagles deals and discounts you can get for being a fan in Philly

It’s Super Bowl week and that means Super Bowl savings.

The Birds are in Arizona preparing for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, and Philly is doing its part by gearing up for the watch parties and celebrations. Throughout this week, businesses in the area are chippin’ in by offering discounts for the passionate fans, from discounted theater tickets to adopting pets at little cost to the new owners.

We’ll be updating this list. If you know of any more discounts, reach out to hsavage@inquirer.com. Here’s what we could find so far.

See the play 1776 for $17.76

Watch the Tony award-winning musical while it’s on its limited Broadway revival tour for only $17.76 when you wear your Eagles jersey to buy tickets. You have to buy the tickets this week in person at the box office — there’s no promo code, just wear your Eagles jersey — and you only have until this Friday, Feb. 10. Box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The show itself is running from Feb. 14 to Feb. 26 at the Forrest Theater in Center City.

🌐 forrest-theatre.com,📍1114 Walnut St., 📞 800-447-7400

Adopt a pet for $7

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center across the bridge in New Jersey is lowering its adoption fees to $7 this week in honor of the Eagles heading to Super Bowl LVII and Camden-born Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (who is number #7 on the team). The shelter even has a dog named Reddick ready to be adopted. If you’re not up for a furry friend just yet, consider donating $7 instead, said Camden County Commissioner Jon Young. The adoption center is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The promotion ends on Sunday.

🌐 homewardboundnj.org, 📍125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ, 📞 856-401-1300

$2 off Philadelphia Film Society movie tickets

This Saturday and Sunday enjoy any film screening at PFS Bourse, PFS East or the PFS Film Center while rocking Eagles gear and get $2 off your tickets. You have to buy the tickets in person from any of PFS’s box offices at the theaters. No code necessary, just wear your Eagles swag.

🌐 filmadelphia.org, 📍 PFS Bourse at 400 Ranstead St., PFS East at 125 S. 2nd St., Film Center at 1412 Chestnut St., 📞 267-239-2941

5% off at ACME Markets on Gameday

On Eagles Gamedays, ACME supermarkets offer a 5% discount on orders over $20 to customers sporting Eagles apparel. This is a years-long tradition of ACME, and the savings continue as The Birds take on the Chiefs this Sunday. Stop by your Philly-area ACME this Sunday with your Eagles gear to take advantage of the discount.

🌐 acmemarkets.com,📍Various locations

10% off at Fat Tomato Italian Bistro

Eagles fans can knock 10% off their total bill at Italian restaurant Fat Tomato in Berlin, NJ this week when they wear their Eagles gear to eat at the restaurant. Discount is available until Thursday, Feb. 9, and is for dine-in only, not available for pick-up/delivery orders. Open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays.

🌐 fattomatobistro.com,📍175 Rt-73, Berlin Township, NJ, 📞 856-768-8811

10% off at Dotty’s Gourmet Kitchen & Market

Dotty’s right outside the city in Broomall is offering 10% off your order when you come into the store wearing your Eagles gear. This gourmet market and catering company has a Super Bowl menu packed with watch-party favorites like BBQ mac and cheese, pulled pork and charcuterie boards. Discount is available this week until the Super Bowl on Sunday.

🌐 dottysgourmetkitchen.com,📍2058 Sproul Rd., Broomall, PA, 📞 610-355-4400