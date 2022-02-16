There are free or low-cost tax preparation services available in the Philly region if you have a low to moderate income. Whether tax day is tomorrow or in one year, it’s never a bad time to get prepared or find free tax help.

We have a guide to free national and local services, whether you need general tax assistance, help in a language other than English, or are a student or older adult. If you want information on getting your Philly city wage tax refund, check out our guide here.

IRS Saturday hours

The Internal Revenue Service is opening some offices on a few upcoming Saturdays, offering special in-person hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Taxpayer Assistance Centers in select cities, including Philadelphia.

The center city IRS office at 600 Arch Street is accepting walk-in clients on these Saturdays: Mar. 12, Apr. 9 and May 14.

No appointments are needed.

“The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. “Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need,” he said.

For other IRS offices open on Saturdays, visit the agency’s website: IRS.gov/saturdayhours.

GENERAL SERVICES

IRS Free Tax Help Tool

This is a great place to start, no matter what kind of help you need. Check to see if there is a free local tax prep provider near you by using the IRS Free Tax Help Tool.

Eligibility: If you make less than $58,000 a year, the tool helps you find organizations that offer free tax prep services. If you have a disability, or limited English, it will also help you find services.

The program is funded through federal programs that the IRS oversees, like the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs. It’s safe, easy, and gives you results based on ZIP Code.

Campaign for Working Families (CFW)

Eligibility: CFW offers free tax preparation services for people in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern Jersey who make under $65,000 a year. CFW can also help get the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

They offer online and in-person services by appointment.

Online : You can get tax prep help online at cwfphilly.org/virtual.

In-person : You can make an in-person appointment and drop off your documents at cwfphilly.org/appointment.

By phone: You can also call 215-454-6483 or email contact@cwfphilly.org.

IRS Free File is a free federal service that will help you file your federal, and in some cases, state income taxes online.

Eligibility: You must make less than $73,000 a year.

IRS Free File partners with eligible tax service providers to guide you through filing. Keep in mind, most providers do not charge you for also filing your state taxes with the service, but some do. But provider have to tell you about any fees on their IRS Free File landing page. To get started visit their website.

Temple’s VITA program is a free tax preparation service for individuals. Due to COVID, Temple is operating virtually this year, said Steven Balsam, professor at Temple’s Fox School of Business.

“Operating virtually does not take the client out of the process, as we use Zoom or call the client as we walk though their returns,” Balsam said.

Eligibility: You must make less than $57,414 per year, do not own your own business, you do not own rental property, and you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

The online program offers three options to send Temple your tax documents. For more information, you can contact Temple’s VITA program at 215-326-9519 or vita@temple.edu.

Online : To file with Temple’s VITA program online getyourrefund.org.

In-person : To drop off your tax documents in-person, visit 1509 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Room 214 (second floor). Open Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By mail: Mail in your tax documents to: Temple University VITA program, Fox School of Business, Department of Accounting, Alter Hall Room 403A, 1801 Liacouras Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19122

FREE TAX PREP IN OTHER LANGUAGES

Before you start, the IRS Free File Tool offers assistance in Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Vietnamese. The IRS Free File Tool only does online filing; if you need more specialized help, check the categories below.

In Spanish:

Congreso de Latinos Unidos offers a wide variety of services including free tax preparation for individuals, families, and joint tax filers. Congreso provides service in both English and Spanish. Eligibility: You must make less than $56,000 a year. During tax season, from February through mid-April, Congreso offers walk-in tax preparation on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 215-763-8870 to check availability beforehand. For more information visit their website.

Ceiba offers free tax preparation services for individuals and families in both English and Spanish. All tax preparation services are by appointment only. Call 215-634-7245 to make an appointment. For more information visit ceibaphiladelphia.org/free-tax-preparation.

HACE CDC offers free tax preparation services for individuals and families. HACE CDC provides service in both English and Spanish. All tax preparation services are by appointment only. Call 215-426-8025 x 3003.

In Chinese:

PCDC’s VITA program is a free tax preparation service for individuals. PCDC operates its VITA tax site from February through mid-April every year. PCDC can also help with receiving the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. Eligibility: You must make less than $57,414 a year, and you can not own your own business, own rental property, and you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. To get started, visit their website.

Online : To file online with PCDC for free fill out their form.

In-person: File or drop off documents at PCDC’s Crane Center at 1001 Vine Street. Call ahead: 215-922-6156.

FREE TAX PREP FOR OLDER ADULTS

IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program

The IRS provides free tax preparation services for adults 60 and older through the TCE program. The federal tax assistance service operates from Jan. 1 through April 15, every year, at eligible tax service providers. Keep in mind, that a majority of TCE locations are operated through the American Association of Retired Persons’ (AARP) Tax Aide program, which can be found below. Eligibility: You must be 60 years old or older, and make less than $58,000.

TCE program locations in Philly:

The AARP provides free tax preparation services to anyone, but focuses on adults ages 50 and over with low to moderate income. These providers offer in-person, online, or low-contact services. You can find a free tax help site near you on AARP’s website. If you want to do your own taxes online, AARP can provide a counselor to help guide you through the process. To get started, fill out their online form.

FREE TAX PREP FOR STUDENTS

Students who have basic tax filings can usually do their taxes using free online tax prep services, like IRS Free File. However, many universities participate in the federal VITA program and help students with free tax assistance. Check with your school first to see if they offer free tax help. If not, check out these resources:

Online:

In-person:

What to bring Whether you go to a free site or the IRS offices, make sure to bring: Any tax forms from your employer

from your employer ID , that is current government-issued photo identification

, that is current government-issued photo identification Social Security cards for members of your household, including spouse and dependents

for members of your household, including spouse and dependents Any IRS letters or notices you got about the Child Tax Credit or stimulus payments. Note: The Child Tax Credit was raised in 2021 to $3,600 per child, up from $2,000, but only for that one year.

you got about the Child Tax Credit or stimulus payments. Note: The Child Tax Credit was raised in 2021 to $3,600 per child, up from $2,000, but only for that one year. For the Advance Child Tax Credit , make sure to bring a copy of IRS notice 6419.

, make sure to bring a copy of IRS notice 6419. For the Stimulus Payment, make sure to bring a copy of IRS Letter 6475. i-circle_black

When will my tax return be processed?

Expect your return to be delayed. Nearly 24 million returns and other correspondence still are waiting at the IRS, as the agency is processing 23.7 million taxpayer communications from 2020, far more than previous estimates.