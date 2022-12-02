From buttery fruit tarts to spiced tomato spreads to jazz up snacktime, our favorite gifts highlight the diversity of Philly’s dining scene. Whether you’re shopping for your favorite cocktail enthusiast, or simply stocking stuffers, these gifts showcase originality and most importantly, flavor.

Caphe Roasters Vietnamese Espresso Blend

Embrace the Vietnamese expression “đi uống cà phê” (translating to “let’s get coffee”) with a gift of this espresso blend from the popular Kensington coffee shop. It’s the first blend created with a three part roasting process for flavors reminiscent of coffee brewed in Vietnam.

💵 $16 to $85, online or in store,📍 3400 J Street, G1, 📞 215-690-1268, 🌐 capheroasters.com

Fishtown Pickle Project Habanero Dill

Chef Mike Sicinski and cietitian Niki Toscani gifted handcrafted pickles to their wedding guests, and later created the Fishtown Pickle Project. Follow in their footsteps by gifting the snacky habanero dill, or choose from sour, sweet garlic and sweet onion varieties.

💵 $13.50 each, 🌐 fishtownpickles.com

Isgro Pastries Assorted Tart Tray

Imagine receiving a platter of mini handmade butter tarts oozing with sweet, tart fruits, creamy mascarpone and rich chocolate from this Italian Market institution. Dessert trays are customizable with flavors ranging fromtraditional fruit tart, chocolate raspberry ganache, tiramisu, chocolate mousse, key lime, lemon blueberry, banana cream, apple pie and lemon meringue.

💵 $25.00/dozen for boxes, $28.00/ dozen for trays,📍 1009 Christian St., 📞 215-923-3092, 🌐 isgropastries.com

Shane Confectionary Almond Butter Crunch

If you’re looking for a sweet stocking stuffer, head to this Market Street confectionary shop, where you’ll find your nutty holiday crunch, made with house-made crunchy almond toffee dipped in house dark chocolate with salted and roasted almonds.

💵 $14 per a half-pound box,online or in store,📍 110 Market St., 📞 215-922-1048, 🌐 shanecandies.com

Rival Bros Coffee Subscription

Keep your favorite people caffeinated with Rival Bros’ Roaster’s Choice rotating selection of signature blends and single origin options. Choose between three different plans with one to three coffee bean bags per shipment. (

💵 $19-$49, subscribe online,📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 rivalbros.com

Mother Butter Original

What do you get when you take pumpkin, sunflower, sesame and flax seeds, and mix with a touch of coconut sugar and sea salt? A creamy, sweet and salty butter with your daily serving of Omega-3s in every two tablespoons. It’s a gift for your vegan friends who are looking for a nut-free, gluten-free snacking option.

💵 $12-$16, monthly subscription available, online, 🌐 mother-butter.com

Lost Bread Co. Pretzel Short Breads

Alex Bois takes fresh milled organic whole wheat flour, breadcrumbs, butter, demerara sugar, maple syrup, canola oil and salt to create pretzel short beards that offer a sweet, malty, buttery pretzel snack.

💵 $12, 🌐 lostbreadco.com

Aaji’s Tomato Lonsa

Adapted from matriarch Vijoo Korde’s recipe, this tomato lonsa is versatile and flavorful, each container made with with one pound of tomatoes cooked down with chili peppers, curry leaves, jaggery, and a spice mix of turmeric, asafetida, fenugreek, mustard seeds, and cayenne.

💵 $10 online from Philly Foodworks or at farmers markets, 🌐 aajis.com

Third Wheel Cheese Co. Holiday Cheese and Chocolate Assortment

This assortment does the pairing for you. Inside, you’ll find Champlain Triple (soft-ripened triple creme with a bloomy white rind), paired Hootenany (goat’s milk Gouda cheese) and Birchrun Blue (a sweet peppery blue cheese) paired with a selection of Shane Confectionery’s single origin bean-to-bar chocolates. (

💵 $45, online,📍 705 S. 50 St., 📞 267-702-4231, 🌐 thirdwheelcheeseco.com

Tastykake Love Gift Tin

On the outside, a watercolor image of Love Park by Lois Mauro adorns a festive tin. Inside? Nostalgia-inducing Tasty Kake treats: butterscotch Krimpets, peanut butter Kandy Kakes and more.

💵 $30, online or at Pennsylvania General Store, 📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 pageneralstore.com

Bluecoat American Dry Gin

Distilled and bottled in Fishtown in hand-hammered copper pot stills, Bluecoat American Dry Gin from Philadelphia Distilling mixes great into all kinds of classic cocktails, from martinis to French 75s. Citrusy and sweet, orange forward with notes of Croatian juniper berries, it’s easy to get creative.

💵 $33, 🌐 philadelphiadistilling.com