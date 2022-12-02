If you’re gonna stuff those stockings, we’ve sourced items for your kitchen, wardrobe and home. From Federal Donuts recipes to hoagie guides, you’ll find a special gift for those who’ve moved away but still miss home, and those who live and breathe Philly pride.

Philly Cheesesteak Flour Sack Towels

For your home cooks, order a watercolor-painted Philly cheesesteak flour sack towel. Emily Hendrie offers these hand painted towels to give “a taste of home” to those who may have moved and celebrate one of the many things that make the city unique. Flour sack tea towels are 100% cotton, roughly 28-inch by 28-inch, lint free, machine washable and perfect for kitchen decorating.

💵 $19 online, 🌐 shopmeadowbrooklane.com

Federal Donuts Cookbook

How did chefs Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook turn a harebrained idea into a mini empire and make Philadelphia a donut destination? It began with a wad of cash in hand, a dream in mind and a Craigslist stranger in a parking lot. Gift your doughnut lover the “partially true spectacular story” of Federal Donuts, which also reveals all the tips needed for making doughnuts at home and a bonus recipe for the crisp Korean-style fried chicken.

💵 $17, 🌐 federaldonuts.com

Reading Terminal Market Knit Beanie

What’s more Philly than a Reading Terminal Market knit beanie? Keep your head warm and your stockings stuffed this holiday with this emerald green hat.

💵 $15, online or at a store location, 🌐 pageneralstore.com

Hawk Krall Philly Hoagie Guide

What makes a Northeast hoagie or a Delco meat wrap? And how does a banh mi come together? This guide to the anatomies of Philadelphia’s beloved hoagie styles is a colorful, joyful 12-inch by 16-inch fine art-quality piece printed by Katie Tackman.

💵 $42, online or at Nice Things Hand Made,📍1731 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 hawkkrall.storenvy.com)