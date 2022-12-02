Help your loved ones care for themselves with soothing gifts that encourage rest and relaxation. Whether it’s a brain-boosting tea or a handcrafted soap subscription, these items made with natural ingredients let you decompress with simple pleasures.

Wellness Refinery Matcha Brain Buzz

How about a brain-boosting matcha to help you focus, clear your mind and enhance productivity? Found at Wellness Refinery, an Old City self-care destination, the Matcha Brain Buzz is a blend of matcha, nootropic (natural supplements) and adaptogens (plants that help your body).

💵 $34 for 10 packets, online or at store📍 216 Church St., 📞 267-457-3980, 🌐 wellnessrefineryphl.com

Gold + Water Co. Soap Subscription

What’s more luxurious than a soap subscription? At Gold + Water Co., soaps are crafted with a blend of oils, butters and additives, available with and without colors, scented or unscented, and with blends of fragrances or essential oils. Every month get a themed box with two full-sized bars of soap, plus a Luxe Extra (think a mini body butter or half-sized salt soak). You’ll also get free shipping and additional perks and offers.

💵 $25 — be sure to pre-order by the 15th of each month, 🌐 goldandwaterco.com

Vellum Street Fat Marshmellow Pack

When you mix tallow, real vanilla bean and marshmallow root, plus a touch of honey and arrow root, you get the fat marshmallow moisturizing bar soap. Keep your body hydrated with the fat pack, which includes a fat marshmallow lip balm tin, a fat marshmallow 4-ounce bar soap, a fat marshmallow whipped tallow skin fluff, a fat marshmallow soap on a rope and a glass dipping spoon made from upcycled glass by Remark Glass.

💵 $50, 🌐 vellumstsoapcompany.com

Loomen Labs Candle Crush Pack

Half a dozen curated two-ounce candles with a custom message might be the gift for your candle lover. Find scents like laundry day, morning coffee, smoke and absinthe, and stress relief in “the secret admirer” box. All candles are vegan, phthalate and paraben free and cotton wicked.

💵 $30, online or at the store, 📍620 S 5th St., 📞 267-918-1409, 🌐 loomenlabs.com

Vault + Vine Dried Flower Bouquet

In East Falls, a hand-tied mix of dried blooms awaits you. You’ll find a bouquets with assorted wheat, locust pod, celosia, gomphrena, thistle, eucalyptus, king protea, spray roses and more.

💵 $45, online or in the store, 📍3507 Midvale Ave., 📞 267-331-6292, 🌐 vaultandvine.co