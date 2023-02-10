Looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts? Try these edible bouquets from Philly shops

On Valentine’s Day, a pretty assortment of roses, peonies and other blooms expertly wrapped in paper is the cliche go-to proclamation of love. While Philly has plenty of shops for those looking to buy a floral bouquet, surprise your Valentine with something unique and delicious to help you say “be mine.” From churros to corndogs, these edible bouquets will make this holiday memorable.

From roses to sunflowers to peonies, Daniela Malavé's sweet floral cupcake bouquets are almost too pretty to eat. The gluten-free cupcakes are colorful, whimsical blooms artfully wrapped to gift your Valentine. Premium bouquets come with fresh greenery for an extra flair. Get 7 to 30 cupcakes in a bouquet, which ranges from $70 to $290. To order, fill out the form online or send an email.

🌐 tresfiori.com

Why settle for flowers when you can gift your special someone a churro bouquet? El Merkury is offering bouquets of glittery flower and heart shaped churros for $50. Dipping sauce and love note included. Pick up at the Chestnut Street location until Feb. 14 between 1 and 6 p.m. Delivery is also available.

You could also send a ChurroGram delivered to your Valentine. For $25, you get churros, dipping sauce, love note and delivery. Orders need to be placed by Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Deliveries go out between Feb. 12 and 14 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Order online.

📍 2104 Chestnut St., 📞 267-457-5952, 🌐 elmerkury.com

In case you were wondering, a bouquet of corn dogs does exist and Fox and Son Fair Foods has one for your Valentine. Crispy sweet potato and battered corn dog lollipops sit amongst edible greens with packets of ketchup and mustard wrapped in a shimmery bouquet paper for $35.99. The corn dogs are made with beef hot dogs — vegetarian or vegan options are available too, upon request.

Be sure to reheat the lollipops in a toaster oven at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.

Order online and pickup on Feb. 13 and 14 between noon and 5 p.m. (Write the pickup time in the comments of your order).

📍 51 N 12th St., 📞 215-372-7935, 🌐 foxandsonphilly.com

Salami is the way to a person’s heart, right? At Di Bruno’s grab a bouquet of Olympia Provisions salami. There’s a variety of flavors that are slow-cured and spiced. The bouquet is perfect for the charcuterie lover in your life. The salami pairs well with soft cheeses and glasses of crisp Riesling. A bouquet is $100 and can be purchased online.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 dibruno.com