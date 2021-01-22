The pandemic has made it challenging, and often unsafe, to carry out most annual traditions. But there’s one seasonal ritual that may prove to be more convenient: buying Girl Scout cookies.
This year, troops nationwide are taking their cooking-selling endeavors online, allowing you to order a box of Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, or other Scout-sponsored cookies from the comfort of your couch.
The season runs through March 14, bringing nine different cookie options, including the brand-new, French-toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, a cinnamon-flavored cookie dipped in white icing.
Here’s where to order them.
“Virtual cookie booth” is the codename for the Girl Scouts’ online ordering platform. Visit gsep.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html to locate a virtual cookie booth in your area. The platform lets you search for troops by county and zip code, allowing you to directly support troops in your neighborhood or any other neighborhood in the region.
Girl Scouts are involved in tracking and fulfilling all orders, managing inventory, and writing thank you notes. Choose curbside pickup and you’ll be greeted by troop leaders and parents. If you opt for direct shipping, Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania (GESP) will cover 50% of the shipping fee.
Starting February 1, you can order Girl Scout cookies through GrubHub. As you’d do when ordering pizza, simply type “Girl Scout Cookies” into the platform’s search bar, and it will connect you to opportunities in your area. Different troops are assigned to different dates and time slots. Once you place an order, Girl Scouts from the assigned troop will track and fulfill your order.
Grubhub is waiving its fees nationwide for the Girl Scouts organization, meaning all proceeds will go directly to the troop from which you order.
Have a favorite Girl Scout you want to support? Every Girl Scout has their own website URL to share with friends and family so that you can order directly.
“Some of the girls are even doing door hanger advertisements that give you their links,” says Kim E. Fraites-Dow, CEO of GESP. “Online sales were only 3% of sales in previous years, so the fact that the girls are completely pivoting online is a big shift, and it’s fun to see how creative they get.”
If you order through a direct link, a parent or caregiver of the Girl Scout must first approve your order before organizing a drop-off time.
If you want actual boxes of Girl Scout cookies you have to buy them online. But you can find the newest Toast-Yay! cookie in desserts like cupcakes and cheesecake at nine bakeries across eastern Pennsylvania. GESP partnered with women-owned bakeries in Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties to develop desserts featuring the French-toast-inspired cookie. Want a taste? Here’s where to go:
- Berwyn: Sweet Jazmines for Toast-Yay! Cheesecake
- Bethlehem: Cake as Canvas for Toast-Yay! Cookie Cake
- Collegeville: Clara’s Custom Cakes, Toast-Yay! Cookie Cake
- Easton: Sweet Girlz for French Toast-Yay! Cupcake
- Lansdowne: Kia’s Cakes for French Toast-Yay! Cupcake
- Lehighton: Blended Bakery for Fault Line Cake with Toast-Yay! Cookies
- Newtown: The Caketeria for Toasty Cinnamon Swirl Cake
- Philadelphia: The Sugary for French Toast Cake
- West Reading: Ady Cakes for Toast-Yay! Cookie Cake