Nobody wants to pull an Uncle Lewis from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and burn down the Christmas tree. Yet, there are still risks at play that could lead to such doom.

Every year, fire departments across the U.S. respond to about 160 home fires started by Christmas trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association. More than half of those fires were due to electrical malfunctions or a heat source being too close to the tree. While it may not sound like a lot, Christmas tree fires are very dangerous, as was the case with a deadly Christmas tree fire in Fairmount earlier this year.

For a more in-depth rundown on fire safety, check out Inquirer reporter Abraham Gutman’s latest. Otherwise, here are quick fire safety tips from the City of Philadelphia to keep your family safe this holiday season — especially when there is a large, highly-flammable tree in the middle of your living room.

Check all your smoke alarms

All smoke alarms in your house should be operational and have fresh batteries. The Philadelphia Fire Department recommends you have one smoke alarm on each level of your house. Anyone in the city can request smoke alarms for free through 311. They’re also available at most hardware stores.

The city also recommends:

Testing each alarm in your house.

Checking the date on your alarms. If they are more than 10 years old, they need to be replaced.

If your smoke alarms use 9-volt batteries, replace them with smoke alarms that use 10-year, sealed lithium-ion batteries.

Follow Christmas tree care instructions

Some Christmas trees will actually come with care instructions attached. However if your tree doesn’t, there are some easy-to-follow rules that will help ensure fire safety while it’s in your home.

Keep in mind: In Philadelphia, technically only one-family and two-family homes are allowed to have natural-cut trees in the house. So multi-family homes and large apartment complexes aren’t allowed to have them.

Don’t choose a Christmas tree that is too dry. Bend some of the needles and if they break, don’t buy that tree.

Cut an extra inch off the trunk of the tree, the fresh cut will help the tree absorb more water.

Securely place the tree in a stand that allows for plenty of room for water to be poured in.

Check the water level daily and water when needed. (A fresh tree can use up to one quart of water per day for each inch of the trunk’s diameter. Example: If your tree’s trunk is three inches across, use three quarts of water per day.)

Turn the tree lights and electronic decorations off whenever the tree is unattended.

The tree should not be blocking any stairways or exits.

Keep the tree at least three feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles, or heating vents.

Decorate your tree safely

Don’t overload an outlet with multiple plugs, extension cords or power strips.

Make sure none of the electrical cords or wires are not frayed or tangled.

Make sure you’re hanging lights intended for indoor-use.

Replace any broken lights, cords or electrical devices. Tighten loose bulbs.

Do not connect more than three strands of lights together.

Keep candles at least one foot away from the tree. But if you can, use battery-powered, flameless candles instead.

Turn off all lights and electronic decorations before you go to bed or leave the tree unattended. Blow out all candles if you have them.

Artificial trees should be labeled, certified, or identified by the manufacturer as fire-retardant.

Dispose of your Christmas tree after the holiday or if it dries out

If you do not consistently water your Christmas tree, there is a risk of it drying out. Dried-out Christmas trees are a major fire safety risk. If it dries out, recycle or dispose of the tree.

In Philadelphia, you can dispose of your tree during regular curbside trash pickup — however the tree won’t be recycled or composted. If you want to recycle your tree, there are three ways: