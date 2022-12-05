Fresh cut Christmas tress can make the entire house smell festive, but they also pose a fire risk if not handled properly.

Philadelphians don’t need to look far in the city’s past to be reminded of the quick and horrific damage that a Christmas tree on fire can cause. That was the culprit in a Fairmount rowhouse fire that claimed the lives of 12 people, including nine children, in January.

“There is not a day that goes by that we in the Philadelphia Fire Department don’t think about the families that we lost earlier this year in the Fairmount fire,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel on Monday in an annual event promoting holiday fire safety.

There have been 37 fire deaths so far in the city this year, plus hundreds of people injured or displaced by home fires, he said.

Christmas trees pose a unique fire risk because of how flammable they are when they dry out.

About a week before the fire in Fairmount, in the early morning hours of Christmas day 2021, a father and his two sons died in Quakertown, Bucks County, after lights caused a dry Christmas tree to ignite.

“Whether you choose a live tree, or like many firefighters, an artificial tree, which is much safer, it’s important to be extra cautious and fire safe during the holidays,” Thiel said.

Here are some guidelines to making sure you celebrate safely this year.

Get a tree as close to Christmas as possible

If you decided to get a fresh Christmas tree for the holiday season, purchase it as close to Christmas as possible, especially if you are buying from a pre-cut tree lot, said fire battalion chief Gustav Baumann.

Want the freshest possible tree? Cut it yourself at a farm.

Prepare the tree

Once you’ve gotten your tree home, cut two inches from the bottom of the stump to help it better absorb water. Trees begin to dry out as soon as they’re cut, and resin may seal over the old cut, preventing the tree from absorbing water.

Use goggles, gloves, and a saw with a handle and blade with no broken teeth, Baumann said.

“Even though we picked up our tree as close to Christmas, we’re not sure when it got cut down,” he said.

Always keep water in the stand

Set the tree firmly in the stand with room for plenty of water. It is critical to check the level of water every day to make sure the tree remains hydrated.

Think about decorations and the tree’s surroundings

Any decorations on a tree that are electrical, such as light, require a solid connection. That means one outlet, one plug — no power strips or extension cords.

“Never overload the outlets,” Baumann said.

Make sure that there are no portable space heaters or any other heat sources, such as radiators or baseboard heaters, close to the tree. As a general rule, keep the tree three feet from anything that could be considered flammable.

Dispose of your tree safely and ecologically

Maybe you’re the type to leave your outdoor Christmas lights up until spring, but Christmas trees should be disposed of as soon as the holidays are over.

Philadelphia residents can bring their old tree to one of six convenience centers, said Keith Warren, deputy commissioner of streets. Residents can also drop off their trees in one of the mobile locations on each Saturday in January.

The city is also collaborating with the Morris Arboretum in Germantown to host events where, starting Jan. 7, residents can bring their trees to have them fed to baby goats, he said.

Outside of Philadelphia, many towns offer tree collection as part of their municipal waste disposal programs, while others may have post-holiday drop-off locations. Call your town or county office to find out.

Other fire safety tips for the holiday season