Philadelphia officials are expected to announce the results of their initial investigation into the fire in Fairmount that killed 12 people last week.

Mayor Jim Kenney, city fire officials, and federal authorities are expected to release the preliminary findings during a news conference at City Hall scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

Key questions remain about the deadly fire, including how it was ignited, why some of the smoke detectors in the apartment didn’t sound, and whether the family had adequate means to escape. Local and federal investigators have spent six days poring over physical evidence and interviewing surviving witnesses.

It’s unclear whether the report will make a determination on the cause of the blaze. A 5-year-old who lived in the apartment and was able to flee told investigators in the immediate aftermath that he accidentally lit a Christmas tree aflame while he was playing with a lighter, according to police records obtained by The Inquirer.

The child was one of two people from his family who were in the top unit of the duplex and survived — an adult male on the third floor escaped out a window and was hospitalized with serious injuries. The Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to rule on the causes of death for the 12 people who died, and authorities have not named them. But relatives and friends identified the victims as sisters Rosalee McDonald, 33, Virginia Thomas, 30, and Quinsha White, 18, as well as nine of their children, ages 2 to 16.

The fire broke out in the Fairmount rowhouse on the 800 block of N. 23rd St. just after 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, and was the deadliest conflagration in Philadelphia in a generation. Five people, including three children, who lived in an apartment on the first floor escaped with minor injuries.

» READ MORE: Fatal Fairmount fire was a once-in-a-generation tragedy. Here’s how it unfolded.

The family in the upper unit had lived in the four-bedroom apartment for about a decade, and 14 people were listed on the lease, according to records kept by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which owns and operates the building. Fire Department leadership had initially said 18 people were in the upper unit at the time of the fire.

There were six working smoke detectors in the unit as of an inspection last spring, the agency said, but fire officials said at least four didn’t sound. The apartment was not equipped with a fire extinguisher or a fire escape, neither of which is required under Philadelphia building codes or PHA policy for structures of that size.

About 75 first responders battled the fire, the first arriving on scene within five minutes of the initial 911 calls. When firefighters arrived, they found the second floor filled with thick smoke and heavy flames were pouring out the windows. Fire officials said flames quickly shot up an open stairwell and into the third floor.

Funeral services for those who died have not yet been planned.

This is a developing story and will be updated.