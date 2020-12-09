Philly food you can ship nationwide

From cheesesteaks to whoopie pies to make-your-own Philly pretzel kits, the city is filled with delicious treats you can ship nationwide. Here are some options to check out before the holidays.

Chocolate

Price: Varies by product

Philadelphia has a rich history with sweets, churning out candy since the early 1800s. Today, the city brims with artisanal chocolate makers and sweet shops, most of which ship nationwide. For some extra-Philly options, check out Aurora Grace’s Gritty Bar ($8), Lore’s LOVE sculpture chocolates ($4.95 to $7.95), or Mueller’s Liberty Bell truffles ($29.95, but currently sold out) and Milk Chocolate Liberty Bell Lollipop ($5).

There is also plenty to browse online from Shane Confectionery, the oldest continually-run candy shop in the country.

Order at: Aurora Grace: auroragracechocolates.com/collections; Lore’s Chocolate: loreschocolates.com/product-category/uncategorized; Mueller Chocolate Co.: muellerschocolate.com; Shane Confectionery: shanecandies.com/shop

Coffee

Price: Varies by roaster and product

Whether you’re a diehard La Colombe drinker or a fan of Philly’s smaller coffee shops, you can share a cup of your favorite coffee with friends nationwide. Gift a monthly Ultimo subscription, a yearly ReAnimator subscription, a Rival Bros. blend benefiting city nonprofits, or a La Colombe draft latte variety pack. Greenstreet and OX ship beans, too. Our picks? The Vietnamese coffee brew kit from Càphê Roasters and the 24-hour cold steeped cold brew concentrate from Nilaa.

Order at: Ultimo: ultimocoffee.com/take-action; ReAnimator: reanimatorcoffee.com/collections/all; Rival Bros.: rivalbros.com/shop; Greenstreet: greenstreetcoffee.com/shop; La Colombe: lacolombe.com/collections/all-drinks; Ox: shop.oxcoffee.com; Càphê Roasters: capheroasters.com/shop; Nilaa: nilaacoffee.com/buy-coffee

Cheesesteaks

Price: up to $159 for a four-pack

We’ll let you choose the winner of the best gift-able cheesesteak debate. There are plenty of options. Online marketplace Goldbelly ships cheesesteaks from Pat’s, Jim’s, Donkey’s Place, Campo’s, John’s Roast Pork, Joe’s Steaks, and beyond. There’s even a vegetarian option, Questlove’s signature Impossible Meat cheesesteak.

Cheesesteaks are delivered as make-your-own kits or fully assembled sandwiches (with whiz on the side), frozen and shipped with ice packs. Storage and reheating instructions are provided. Most options keep for a couple days in the refrigerator or up to two months in the freezer.

Order at: goldbelly.com/philly+cheesesteak

Baked goods

We all deserve a cookie. Or a whoopie pie. Or a whole box of treats. Here are a few popular Philly spots that make it easy to send baked goods to loved ones. Consider gifting yourself while you’re at it.

Price: From $26

Well-known for its Argentinian cookies, Jezabel’s offers two varieties of its buttery alfajores. The first features classic shortbread-style cookies sandwiching dulce de leche and finished with shredded coconut. The second has dulce de leche between two chocolate-dipped cookies sprinkled with rose petals. A combo box has three of each. Cookies come individually wrapped inside a box with a bow.

Price: $38 to $120

Metropolitan curates all sorts of gift boxes, including those for chocolate lovers, the bread heads, and snack enthusiasts. Its Breakfast Box includes lemon pound cake, local honey Metropolitan coffee, a loaf multigrain, a pound of gluten and dairy free granola, and blueberry preserves.

Price: $49.95 to $99.95

A James Beard Award semifinalist, Essen owner Tova du Plessis has garnered a following for her Jewish specialties, like chocolate-halvah babka, challah, and chocolate rugelach. She’s packaged some of her most popular items into gifts boxes on Gold Belly, including a Jewish Bakery Sampler ($89.95) and a Choose Your Own Two-Pack ($65.95).

Order at: Jezabel’s: jezabelscafe.com/orderonline; Metropolitan Bakery: metropolitanbakery.com/collections/gift-boxes; Essen: goldbelly.com/essen-bakery

Other gifts

Poi Dog Huli Huli and Guava Katsu sauces, plus Chili Peppah Water

Price: $9 to $42

Beloved Poi Dog offers a variety of its sauces online. There’s the newly dropped Huli Huli Sauce ($17), which is made with sweet pineapple, savory miso, fragrant Chinese five-spice, to add a deep, sweet umami flavor to your veggies and burgers.

The Chili Peppah Water, a staple condiment in Hawaii, lends a moderately spicy, vinegary tang to all sorts of food. It’s made with local hot and sweet peppers brewed in vinegar, with hints of ginger and a saltiness from Hawaiian Sea Salt. “We say, ‘Chili peppah water over everything,’ and ‘everything’ refers to rice, meats, macaroni salad, and vegetables,” says former Poi Dog co-chef and owner Kiki Aranita. Get a bottle with a bottle of Guava Katsu, a Japanese-style barbecue and dipping sauce, in the Sunshine Set ($23).

You could also get the barbecue set for all three sauces ($39).

Order at: Poidogphilly.com

Di Bruno Bros. Gift Baskets

Price: Varies by product

An Italian Market staple for more than 80 years, Di Bruno Bros. makes it easy to gift cheese, charcuterie, and other specialty fare. For a foodie splurge, check out the Italian Market Crate ($169.99), filled with a variety of signature items, from smoky meats to olives to barrel-aged balsamic vinegar to a hunk of Parmigiano-Reggiano. The Taste of Di Bruno basket is a smaller and cheaper alternative ($74.99). Or to gift a Philly DIY experience, consider the Philly Soft Pretzel kit ($89.99), which includes the ingredients and instructions for making pretzels, along with mustard, cheese spread, and pepperoni.

Order at: dibruno.com/explore/the-culinary-pioneer/holiday-gift-guide

Fox & Son Gluten-Free Mini-Funnel Cake and Corn Dog Kits

Price: $12.99-$29.99

Shopping for gluten-free friends? Reading Terminal Market’s fancy corn dog stand has you covered. Fox & Son offers a variety of 100% gluten-free kits and mixes online, including a make-your-own corn dog kit ($15.99) as well as their best-selling mini-funnel cake kit ($34.99).

Order at: foxandsonphilly.com/shop

This article has been updated since first published. Steven White and Hira Qureshi contributed to this article.

