Dive into a DIY project and treat yourself this winter with a hot cocoa worthy of your favorite mug. Shane Confectionery’s head chocolate maker Kevin Paschall shared this recipe with us, which yields a rich, slightly thicker version thanks to solid dark chocolate that’s added to the mix.
“Look for a chocolate made with a blend of origins,” says Paschall. “Single-origin chocolates, while often unique and delicious, can sometimes impart acidic or otherwise ‘off’ flavors to a hot drinking chocolate.”
Paschall also advises to scan ingredient lists and choose a chocolate without artificial flavors, like vanillin. When selecting a cocoa powder, go for one labeled “natural” versus “dutch-processed.”
“Dutch-processed cocoa powder has that classic brownie flavor. It won’t ruin the drink or anything, but a natural cocoa powder will retain more of the character of the cocoa bean rather than tasting like cake,” says Paschall.
To make the decadent drink even richer, swap the milk for half-and-half and add a touch more of the dry mix upon simmering.
Makes about 14 cups
7 oz. dark chocolate (60-70% cacao)
9 oz. (1 cup) cane sugar
6 oz. (1.5 cups) natural cocoa powder
Place the chocolate in the freezer for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, combine sugar and cocoa powder in a mixing bowl.
Remove the chocolate from freezer, and place in a food processor. Pulse on high speed until chocolate is reduced to a coarse powder. Add to the mixing bowl, and stir all ingredients until well combined. Store mix in an airtight jar for up to six months.
Per cup of hot chocolate:
8 oz. of whole milk or plant-based milk
3 Tbsp. drinking chocolate mix
Marshmallows or whipped cream, to top
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
Pinch of orange zest
1 oz. of bourbon or brandy
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
A few drops of peppermint oil
1/8 tsp. vanilla extract
Place milk in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Add 3 Tbsp. of the drinking chocolate mix, and any optional additions, if desired, and mix well with a whisk. Serve hot, topped with marshmallows or whipped cream.
— Shane Confectionery head chocolate maker Kevin Paschall