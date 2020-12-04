Private landlords have a lot of discretion when it comes to when they can deny applicants who have a criminal record. So there can be a wide variety of crimes for which you can be denied, but, Garland notes, they can only deny you for convictions, not arrests. And there has to be “some nuance to the landlord’s policy” that considers elements like the seriousness of the crime and the amount of time that has passed since you were convicted.