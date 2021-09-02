The remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the Philadelphia region on Wednesday night, bringing with it massive flooding, tornadoes, and power outages affecting tens of thousands of people across the region. Follow our live blog for the latest information and news at Inquirer.com.

Here are some resources to help you deal with the aftermath:

Basic safety tips after a hurricane

Don’t touch downed wires . PECO says that you should consider all downed wires to be live and extremely dangerous.

Avoid flooded areas when outside. Flood water can be deceptively deep and you shouldn’t try to walk through floodwater deeper than your knee, according to Philadelphia’s flooding guidelines. Even if floodwater looks safe to cross, it’s unclear what’s in the water “at any given point in time,” the CDC warns. High floodwaters can conceal downed power lines and debris, and floodwaters can carry human and animal waste, not to mention chemical, biological and radiological waste from households, businesses and industrial areas. All of these can be harmful to health., and exposure to floodwater can cause infections in wounds, tetanus, skin rashes, and gastrointestinal disease.

If you have to walk into floodwater, the CDC recommends wearing rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles. If you have made contact with floodwater, wash with soap and clean water as soon as possible; if that’s not available, the CDC recommends alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer. Treat wounds and seek medical attention if needed, and wash any clothes you wore into the floodwater with hot water and detergent before reusing them. Keep children from playing on lawns and fields until the ground surface has dried. If you or a family member develop fever higher than 100 degrees, vomiting, diarrhea or severe stomach cramps in the next five days, call a doctor or healthcare provider.

Avoid driving through flooded roads. As little as two feet of moving water can sweep an SUV from a road. If your car stalls in floodwaters, leave it.

If you lost power , throw out all perishable foods that haven’t been refrigerated for more than six hours. Don’t refreeze frozen foods that have thawed. If any kitchen utensils or counters were touched or splashed by floodwater, the city recommends washing them with soap and water and wiping them down with a diluted bleach solution.

Keep kids out of wet areas. Clean and disinfect wet toys with a diluted bleach solution or wash them in a dishwasher with hot water before letting children play with them. Keep kids from playing on wet lawns or fields until they’ve dried.

For more information on flood recovery from the city, you can subscribe to OEM alerts (text READYPHILA to 888-777) and follow @PhilaOEM on Twitter.

Where to go for help

If you are dealing with property damage, reach out to your rental insurance or home insurance company. If your property is uninhabitable, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or head to one of the city and Red Cross-operated reception centers, which are now open for those who were affected by Ida. Currently, Roxoborough High School (6498 Ridge Ave.) is open for folks who need shelter or assistance. A reception center formerly located at West Philadelphia High School has closed.

How to help others

For a list of groups helping victims of Ida, both here in Philly and elsewhere, check our list at Inquirer.com/idahelp.

What to do if you have a tree down or see a downed tree

If the winds from Ida resulted in a downed tree on your property, in your neighborhood, here’s what to do.

According to the City of Philadelphia, you should call 911 if a tree is blocking a road, has fallen on a house, a car or another property. For trees that fall on electrical wires, call PECO’s emergency line at 800-841-4141.

For all non-emergency downed tree requests, you should submit a request through Philly 311, which can also be reached by phone at 311 or 215-686-8686. A non-emergency downed tree request is defined as “a tree is not blocking a road or on a house, car, or property, or when it’s not on electrical wires.”

Keep in mind that Philly 311 will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 for Labor Day.

What to do if you were flooded

When it’s safe to return indoors, turn off the electricity to the area that’s been flooded. If you can’t access your circuit breaker without walking through water, call an electrician. Until the electricity is turned off, the water could cause electrical shocks. Document the damage. Document both damage to the house and its contents. If you have insurance, photos and videos will help support your claim. When it’s possible to do so, get rid of the water by pumping, mopping, and/or opening clogged drains. When pumping out a flooded basement, do it in stages. You also want to wait until there’s no standing water left in the yard around your home. Pumping too early or too fast could cause structural damage to your home. Throw away food, medicine, and drinks that may have come in contact with floodwater. This includes canned goods, plastic utensils, baby bottle nipples, and containers with food or liquid that has been sealed shut. “When in doubt, throw it out,” says the Red Cross. Clean and disinfect. Wear protective gear, and open any windows or doors to improve ventilation. Floodwater may be contaminated with sewage or other dangerous bacteria. Be prepared to toss a lot, and take breaks when you need them. It’s normal for this process to feel overwhelming, both physically and emotionally.

More information in our complete post-flooding guide.

Road closures

Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. Even only a few feet of water can stall your car or sweep it away.

Philadelphia County road closures

In Philadelphia, major roadways such as I-76, I-676, and Kelly Drive have been closed, PennDOT announced Thursday. Additional closures, according to a Philadelphia Police Department statement, include:

Lincoln Drive from from Wissahickon Ave. to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive from Lincoln Drive to Sedgley Drive

MLK Drive from the Falls Bridge to the Art Museum

Ridge Ave. from Main St. to Allegheny Ave.

The off ramp to southbound Rte. 1 at Ridge Ave.

To avoid closures of I-76 and I-676, PennDOT advised that drivers use I-95 and I-476 instead. The city’s Office of Emergency Management, meanwhile, urges you via Twitter to check their routes before leaving home today. Counties surrounding Philadelphia are also experiencing significant road closures, per PennDOT’s statement. Affected state highways throughout the area include:

Bucks County road closures

Route 309

Old York Rd.

State Rd.

Old Lincoln Highway

Bethlehem Pike

Chester County road closures

Baltimore Pike (US-1)

Valley Forge Rd.

Pennsylvania Ave.

Manor Rd./First Ave/Lincoln Hwy.

Schuylkill Rd.

Delaware County road closures

Baltimore Pike (US-1)

MacDade Blvd.

Montgomery County road closures

US 202

US 422

Route 309

Skippack Pike

Red Lion Rd.

This is not a complete list of road closures in the area. More detailed information about road closures can be found at 511pa.com, which provides updated conditions on more than 40,000 miles worth of roadways in the region.

Public transportation

Parts of public transit service have been affected by cancelations and delays; here’s where to get the latest information about delays:

SEPTA

Septa has been hit with major delays and cancelations, including suspension of service on the Warminster and Manayunk-Norristown train lines, and one station — the Miquon stop in Whitemarsh Township — underwater. You can find the latest system status at realtime.septa.org/systemstatus.

NJ Transit

All rail service on New Jersey Transit, aside from the Atlantic City line, was suspended shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday. Buses and the light rail were running, but riders should “expect significant delays, cancellations & extensive detours due to major flooding and stranded vehicles on roadways,” officials said. You can find the latest NJ Transit updates on Twitter at @NJTRANSIT

Amtrak

Some routes have been delayed or canceled. To find out if your route has been affected, check Amtrak’s Twitter account for service alerts: @amtraknecalerts.

Philadelphia International Airport

No issues are currently reported at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Power outages

If your service provider is PECO, the outage map is available here. You can also enroll in PECO alerts to get the latest updates for your area.

If your service provider is PPL Electric Utilities, you can learn about current outages, at pplelectric.com. You can also enroll in PPL alerts and check on power outages using their outage tool.

If your service provider is PSE&G, you can view or report PSE&G’s outage map and alerts, by going to the outage page at nj.pseg.com/outageandlleaks.

If your service provider is Atlantic City Electric, you can find current outages at atlanticcityelectric.com. Also on their website, you can enroll in outage alerts.

Trash pickup and other city delays

The Philadelphia Streets Department has said that trash and recycling collections will continue in areas of the city that have not been affected by flooding, and that residents should set out their garbage on their regular collection day. Areas that have been impacted by flooding are likely to see delays.

What’s closed right now in the Philly area

Courts and government buildings in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks and Chester Counties are currently closed.

Schools. Schools are closed in the following districts: Norristown (in person and virutal), Central Bucks School District(in person and virutal), Centennial School District in Bucks County (in person), Cheltenham School District (in person), Deptford (in person).

All Philadelphia Parks & Recreations buildings are closed to the public, as are all Free Library of Philadelphia buildings.

Staff writers Aubrey Whelan, Andrew Maykuth and others contributed to this report.

