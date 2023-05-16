New Jersey might be the Garden State, but the Jersey Shore is certainly lacking a specific kind of greenery — cannabis.

Last year was the first summer of legal weed sales in New Jersey, however a year in, there is only a single adult-use cannabis dispensary for adult consumers at southern beaches in New Jersey (the area most known to Philadelphians as “down the shore”). This may come as a surprise since the majority of New Jersey voters, including many in Jersey Shore counties, are pro-cannabis legalization.

It begs the question: How weed-friendly is the Jersey Shore? After reading this article, you’ll be singing, “meet me tonight in Atlantic City.” Here’s what you need to know about the cannabis industry at the Jersey Shore.

Atlantic City is the only weed-friendly shore town in South Jersey

Atlantic City is poised to not only be the only place you can gamble at the Jersey Shore but also the only place to buy and consume cannabis by the end of this year. In April, it became the first South Jersey Shore destination to have an adult-use cannabis dispensary, with local medical dispensaries soon to allow for adult-use sales. By summertime, another dispensary plans to open inside a beachside casino and hotel with a designated cannabis consumption lounge.

According to Atlantic City Mayor’s Director of Constituent Services Kashawn “Kash” McKinley, also known as the town’s “cannabis czar,” A.C. wants to continue being a destination where options aren’t limited.

“We’re creating an experience. Some cities, they might just say, ‘Get your cannabis and then go straight to Atlantic City so you can consume it and chill,’ — but for us we want the overall experience,” McKinley said. “We want the conventions, we want the festivals, we want the museums and tours — everything that encompasses the holistic approach of this industry.”

Besides A.C., the only other places you can get legal weed down the shore are The Botanist in Egg Harbor Township outside of A.C. and The Cannabist in Vineland — however, neither of these are located in shore towns. (Logistically speaking, the Vineland Cannabist is an hour away inland from the shore.) There are other legal weed shops north of Atlantic City, but for Philly beachgoers, many won’t make the hour-plus trek up to the farther north Shore towns of Neptune or Eatontown, NJ.

Pro tip: If you want to stay in a shore town with easy access to legal weed, plan a trip to or close by Atlantic City.

MPX NJ on New York Avenue will open on April 20, 2023, as the first adult-use cannabis shop to open in Atlantic City. Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed a business license he called, "historic." Read more Amy Rosenberg

Are shore towns outside of A.C. OK with weed?

Technically, no. Or at least, no other shore town has a legal cannabis dispensary — medicinal or adult-use. Each of the more than 500 New Jersey municipalities is allowed to opt-in or out of cannabis businesses operating in their town. Most towns south of Atlantic City have opted out of adult-use cannabis.

Some towns have even gone a further step by implementing their own ban on consuming cannabis products in public or cannabis businesses from operating entirely, including Cape May, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Wildwood Crest, and Seaside Heights.

According to New Jersey cannabis attorney, advocate and educator Chirali Patel the Jersey Shore is most likely concerned about the “family-friendly” culture of its towns.

“We’re still living in this very real stigma and they’re not embracing it,” said Patel, who has worked on expunging the records of and helping to obtain cannabis business licenses for people convicted of marijuana-related offenses. “What I’ve been reading and seeing in my experience is that a lot of these towns, especially the shore towns, promote this image of family-friendly beaches.”

Patel sees the most restrictions on cannabis in Ocean City, where the sale of alcohol in town has been banned for over a century, and Sandy Hook which sits at the very northern tip of the Jersey Shore. Sandy Hook is federal land, so definitely don’t get caught with weed there, she said.

Jeff Vasser, the executive director for the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism, said that for many towns, they’d rather observe how other municipalities handle weed before seeing if it’s right for them.

“We’re still in the early stages of this whole cannabis market and cannabis tourism, people are taking a wait-and-see attitude,” Vasser said. “Some towns have voted it down, but others are still discussing cannabis. But for now, Atlantic City is the primary destination.”

Pro tip: Buy and pack your own stash of cannabis, as it’s not illegal to possess it (consuming it is the trickier part), or wait until cannabis delivery services are approved to operate in the state later this year because municipalities are not able to ban cannabis delivery in their towns.

Dionne Finley rolls newly purchased flower, part of the cannabis plant, in Williamstown, on the first day of recreational cannabis sales in New Jersey, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Read more JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

Consuming weed at the shore

Let’s make one rule super clear: There is currently no place at the Jersey Shore where you can legally smoke or vape cannabis in public areas, indoor or outdoor, and that includes boardwalks and beaches. Not even in A.C., however that will change soon as a cannabis consumption lounge is slated to open later this summer, and more dispensaries are expected to open their own consumption areas, according to McKinley.

“The best advice for other cities is that local leaders and constituents know their city better than anybody else. See what fits and what doesn’t fit, there’s no cookie-cutter approach for what is good for your city,” he added.

The only place you’re allowed to legally consume cannabis products at the Shore (and all of New Jersey) is on private property with permission. That means that you need to own the property you’re consuming cannabis on, or have permission from the property owner.

There is a provision in New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act that allows hotels, motels and other lodging establishments to permit smoking in up to 20% of their rooms. Rental properties can also allow smoking, however, you’ll still need permission from the hotel or rental property owner, according to Patel.

If you’re ever caught smoking or consuming cannabis in public areas, you can receive a fine. It’s $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second, and $1,000 for third and subsequent violations.