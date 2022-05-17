The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

After a pandemic hiatus, the Italian Market Festival is back.

The festival began in the 70s when vendors from the Italian Market came together to hold a “Mediterranean stroll” — a type of stroll where, back in Italy, different villages would walk to honor their church or patron saint as an opportunity for the community to come together.

Over the years, the stroll turned into a full-on festival with food, drinks, shops, and activities for all Philadelphians.

Here is what you need to know about the 2022 Italian Market Festival:

When is the Italian Market Festival?

Rain or shine, the Italian Market Festival will be back on Ninth St. — from Wharton to Fitzwater — on May 21 and 22 between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food and drinks

There will be more than 40 spots to grab food, as well as alcoholic (Peroni, anyone?) and non-alcoholic drinks. It’s a great time to try Italian favorites from market mainstays: You can expect Cappucio’s to be grilling sausages outside, Isgros will have cannoli, and Talluto’s will be serving up macaroni and meatballs.

But the festival will also have food from the Mexican-American and the Asian-American communities that have been incorporated into the fabric of the market in the last decades.

And, if you are over 21, you can head to 12 Steps Down beer garden, or the Anastasi Wine Garden.

Festival events

The Italian Market Festival is free to attend and family-friendly. Although most activities are also free, there are a couple you can expect to pay for:

Traditional Procession of Saints : The procession stems from the market’s Italian and Mexican Catholic roots. This year is important because The Italian Market has not officially been blessed in more than two years. If you wish to partake, the procession will be held on May 22. The starting point is the historic Saint Mary Magdalen de’ Pazzi Church, a pauses for the Blessing of the Market at Ninth and Washington, continuing along Ninth to Christian Street, and ending at St. Paul Catholic Church. Free.

Live Entertainment : There will be live music playing while you eat and walk around. Look for figures like DJs Jerry Blavat, Eric Bartello, and Timmy DeSimone, as well as bands such as Nothing But A Nightmare Band, Still River Band, The Chatterband, and Brother Joscephus Band. Free.

John Marzano Half Ball Tournament : Created in 2009, the tournament brings teams of five, from all over the city, for a Half Ball street game. This year, the tournament will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 9 a.m., in the schoolyard of Christopher Columbus Charter School, Christian St. between Ninth and 10th Streets. You can register your team on-site. There is a $125 fee, and all profits will go to the support John Marzano Wood Bat Scout League.

Greased Pole Climbing Competition: The traditional Albero Della Cuccagna competition is back, where teams race each other to the top of a 30-foot high greased pole at Ninth and Montrose. The goal? be the first to get the meats, cheeses, gifts, and money at the top. You can watch the competition — or try the climb yourself — on both days (or until someone gets to the top and claims the prize).

Vendors: More than a hundred artisans and vendors will take part in this year’s festival, selling oil paintings, word art, handmade bowties, stationery gifts, upcycled vinyl records, wire sculptures, wood cutting boards, soaps, and jewelry.

Street closures

For the festival, the blocks between Ninth St. — from Wharton to Fitzwater— will be closed. This includes sections of adjacent streets such as Warton, Federal, Ellsworth, Washington, Carpenter, Christian, and Catharine.

How to get to the Italian Market

The market is conveniently located in South Philly, and you can walk, bike, or ride there.

SEPTA: You can take bus routes 47 or 47M, which run along the Market’s blocks. For a more direct route, take the Broad Street line, get off at Ellsworth-Federal, and walk about 14 minutes until you reach Ninth St.

Where to park

If you prefer to drive, the Italian Market has two main parking lots. For a $20 daily fee, you can leave your car park during festival hours at: