Celebrate Lunar New Year in Philly with these 8 events

For some, the new year begins as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. But throughout East and Southeast Asian countries and the respective diaspora, the first new moon of the year marks the new year. For 2023, Sunday rings in the Year of the Rabbit, according to the lunar calendar.

Lunar New Year is the biggest celebration of the year for many Asian cultures, spanning China, Korea, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and many areas that boast large immigrant populations.

This Sunday, Philly will celebrate with firecrackers and lion dances in the annual Chinatown parades, plus feasting and performances throughout the city. Whether you’re looking to make dumplings or enjoy a cultural fashion show, here are all the events you need to celebrate locally, with the Lunar New Year being a 15-day celebration.

2023 Lunar New Year Parades

The annual Lunar New Year’s Eve Parade starts at 10 p.m. and Lunar New Year’s Day Parade at 10 a.m. Start at 10th and Spring Street and the Philly Suns lion dance group will lead you through Chinatown. The traditional Lion Dance and lighting of firecrackers bring good fortune and good luck to the local businesses in the community. Expect dancing, drumming, music and more for the cultural celebration.

📍10th and Spring St., 🌐 phillysuns.org/lion-dance

Lunar New Year Hand Made Dumpling Making Event

Learn how to prepare the filling and cook traditional dumplings this New Year. The Dumpling Academy will host a BYOB, DIY class focused on creating dumplings and tangyuan, a ping pong-sized dessert of glutinous rice with sweet fillings like sesame paste. (Note: Shanghai-style wonton soup will replace tangyuan in some sessions.) Dumpling ingredients and appetizers will be provided — all you need to bring is a container to take your leftover dumplings home. The sessions are $95 per adult and $50 per child (12 years old and under). Fill out the online form to sign up for the event — which will be offered on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

📍2401 Walnut St, Suite 102, 📞 267-213-6787, 🌐 dumplingacademy.wixsite.com/dumplingacademy

Lunar New Year at Dilworth Park

On Friday, head to Dilworth Park from 5 to 7 p.m. to watch a procession of prancing lions and traditional Chinese dancers as you taste the Lunar New Year-inspired menu in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin. Inside, the first 100 guests will receive a lucky red envelope containing secret prizes. Ice skating sessions will be available throughout the evening.

📍1 S 15th St., 🌐 centercityphila.org

Culturefest! at Penn Museum

The Penn Museum hosts its annual Lunar New Year celebration, Culturefest!, in partnership with the American Chinese Museum. Watch UPenn’s Chinese lion dance troupe, the Penn Lions, and other traditional and contemporary music and dance performances. An event for all ages, there will be storytelling and make-and-take activities like traditional paper-cutting and Year of the Rabbit crafts. Head to the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday for the event. Tickets are for one-hour entry windows for $18. Purchase online.

📍 3260 South St., 📞 215-898-4000, 🌐 penn.museum

Main Line Art Center Lunar New Year Celebration

On Saturday, ring in the Lunar New Year at Main Line Art Center in Haverford. A performance by the Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers (a non-profit dance company based in Philly) will be in the gallery. The Philly Suns lion dance group will perform as well. After the performances, check out the hands-on art activities with your family. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register online.

📍 746 Panmure Road, Haverford, 📞 610-525-0272, 🌐 mainlineart.org

Lunar New Year at The Rail Park

Enjoy a free, family-friendly event with activities, light refreshments, and a lion dance performances hosted by The Rail Park, Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, Asian Arts Initiative, Philadelphia Suns, and Callowhill Neighborhood Association. Head to the Rail Park on Jan. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP online.

📍 1300 Noble St., 🌐 therailpark.org

Free Library of Philadelphia Celebration

The Pennsylvania Asian Institute and the Free Library of Philadelphia invite you to come out on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. to enjoy an afternoon of music and dance performances, a children’s Taekwondo demonstration, a cultural fashion show and more at the library.

📍1901 Vine St. (between 19th and 20th Streets on the Parkway), 📞 215-686-5414, 🌐 freelibrary.org

Chinese New Year Banquet

Sip cocktails at The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corp.’s annual Chinese New Year Banquet to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit — the Philly Department of Commerce will honor one notable person a community service award for their work. The event will be on Feb. 24, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Purchase individuals tickets for $150 online.

📍 1001 Vine St., 🌐 chinatown-pcdc.org