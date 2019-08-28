Jay-Z’s Made in America festival returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 4 and 5 after a hiatus in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Though the pandemic is still raging, the festival is on for 2021 with proof-of-vaccination requirements or a negative COVID test within 48 hours for all guests. Additionally, masks must be worn throughout the festival unless you’re eating or drinking.

Beyond the COVID precautions, the Made in America festival will return in its regular form — with headliners Lil Baby (Saturday) and Justin Bieber (Sunday) performing on the main stage, a solid lineup of more than 30 additional performers including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Rich, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, and Young Thug.

Along with popular performers, the festival also brings road closures and detours to Philadelphia, particularly around the festival grounds on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Preparation for the festival — which takes place Saturday and Sunday — is already underway and impacting travel in the area. Here’s what you should know about road closures, parking restrictions, and public transit ahead of the extravaganza.

Road closures and parking restrictions

All roads will reopen before morning rush hour on Tuesday, September 7 and many of the more major routes will reopen before 5 a.m. on Monday, September 6.

These closures begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 29 and remain until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

These closures begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, August 30 and remain until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

These closures begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31 and remain until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

No parking on 22nd St. from the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. to the west side of Pennsylvania Ave.

No parking at Park Towne Place from 22nd St. to 24th St. on the north side

These closures begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1 and remain until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

Inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. from 20th Street to Eakins Oval.

Note that the outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. will remain open on Wednesday, September 1 and cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted.

These closures begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 2 and remain until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

Outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. between 22nd and 23rd Sts., eastbound lanes only.

Note that cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted on Thursday, September 2.

These closures begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3 and remain until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

Outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. between 20th St. and Eakins Oval.

Inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. between 20th St. and Eakins Oval.

23rd St. between Pennsylvania Avenue and the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

22nd St. between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place.

21st St. between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

Kelly Drive outbound from the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. to Fairmount Ave.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval

According to a City of Philadelphia press release, “Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will remain open for employees and guests of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will be accessible via 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.”

These closures begin at 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 4 and remain until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 6:

The entirety of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th St. and extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th St.

21st St. between Winter Street and Hamilton Street.

22nd St. between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street.

23rd St. between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Spring Garden St. tunnel.

The Spring Garden St. bridge will remain open when possible during the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s operating hours, but will close during times of heavy foot traffic.

Kelly Drive between Fairmount Ave. and Eakins Oval.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval.

2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, (between the Whole Foods and 21st St.) the eastern half of the block will remain open for Whole Foods shoppers

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd St — the I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd St. will remain open.

Intermittent closures of 2200-2400 Pennsylvania Ave. should be expected on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

No parking

Pennsylvania Ave. between 22nd St. and Fairmount Ave. (south side)

Winter St. between 20th and 22nd St. (both sides of street)

20th St. between Vine St. and Callowhill St. (east side of street)

21st St. between the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. and Race St. (both sides of street)

22nd St. between Winter St. and Spring Garden St. (both sides of street)

Park Towne Place between 22nd St. and 24th St. (both sides of street)

Spring Garden St. between 22nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Race St. between 19th St. and 20th St.

SEPTA

SEPTA subway service will operate on a normal weekend schedule, including Saturday overnight service, throughout the weekend. The Broad Street and Market Frankford Owl buses will offer normal overnight service.

SEPTA will run additional trains on select lines, including the Chestnut Hill East line, the Fox Chase line, and the Trenton line, from Jefferson, Suburban, and 30th Street Stations. Additionally, several lines will operate later than normal. See the SEPTA website for more information on expanded and late-night regional rail service on Sept. 4 and 5.

Taxis and ride share

Designated drop off and pick up locations for taxis, Uber, and Lyft are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street.

