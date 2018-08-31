On Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5, tens of thousands of music fans will head to the Parkway for Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, an annual event that is returning for the first time since pre-pandemic days. It’s important to remember that we are still in the coronavirus pandemic, and COVID-19 is spreading quickly. Made in America and the city have instituted specific rules for those attending this crowded music festival.

To enter the festival, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination (which can be a photo of your vaccine card or a physical copy) or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 48 hours. Rapid COVID tests will also be available at the entry gates for those who do not have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Additionally, per the city’s new outdoor masking guidelines, all guests (vaccinated or unvaccinated) must wear masks when they are not eating or drinking during the two-day event.

» READ MORE: Find the best things to do in Philly in our weekly events calendar

Now, all that aside, if you’re ready to safely and responsibly party, you’ll need a few spots to visit pre- or post-festival for snacks and drinks.

So, where should you be heading to party after Doja, Lil Baby, or Justin Bieber drops a fire set? We’ve got you covered. See below for a guide to Parkway-area bars ideal for Made in America partying this Labor Day weekend.

Note that individual restaurants have either indoor mask mandates or proof-of-vaccination requirements for staff and guests — be sure to head to the bar with your mask and vaccine card in hand. And remember that drinking and eating outdoors is safer than spending large amounts of time in an enclosed space like a bar.

» READ MORE: Made in America festival will require vaccines, not just masks

Urban Saloon offers lots of food options, including sandwiches, burgers and salads until midnight, and the bar is open until 2 a.m. There are 12 beers on tap and more than 60 bottles and cans on rotation. The menu also promises cocktails and wine. Both indoor and outdoor seating are available.

📍 2120 Fairmount Ave., 📞 215-232-5359 🌐 urbansaloon.com, 📷 @urbansaloon, 🕑 Wed.-Fri. 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

McCrossen’s Tavern has a full list of American craft beers and shareable late-night plates for when you make your way off the Parkway. On the food menu, find buffalo chicken flatbreads, wings, and more. Indoor and outdoor seating are available.

📍 529 N. 20th St., 📞 215-854-0923, 🌐 mccrossens.com, 📷 @mccrossenstav, 🕑 Mon.-Sun. 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

The Bishop’s Collar has a solid selection of beers, but if you want a bite to eat, you’ll have to hurry after the show because the kitchen closes at 12:30 a.m. Luckily, it’s just a stone’s throw away from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, so you won’t have to travel far. Both indoor and outdoor seating are available.

📍 2349 Fairmount Ave., 📞 215-765-1616, 🌐 thecollar.us, 📷 @thebishopscollar, 🕑 Mon.-Sun. 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

» READ MORE: The best late-night eats in Philadelphia

This pub serves up traditional Irish bites like sausage rolls and bangers and mash, as well as Irish whiskeys and beers from 13 rotating taps. Indoor and outdoor seating are available.

📍 745-747 N. 25th St., 📞 215-232-1086, 🌐 theblacktaxi.com, 📷 @theblacktaxiphilly, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-2 a.m., Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

» READ MORE: Where to go for pizza in Philly

Open since 1905, Cherry Street Tavern has been offering its famous roast beef and pork sandwiches, as well as homemade soups and chili alongside a selection of 40-plus hand-selected beers that are on frequent rotation.

📍 129 N. 22nd St., 📞 215-561-5683, 🌐 cherrysttavern.com, 🕑 Mon.-Thur. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-2 a.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Located on the top of The Logan Hotel, Assembly Rooftop Lounge overlooks the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from nine stories up. With both all-weather and outdoor seating areas, enjoy the breathtaking views while sipping on a drink from their vast collection of cocktails, champagnes, or wines by the glass or bottle.

📍 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 📞 215-783-4171, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com, 📷 @assemblyphl, 🕑 Tue.-Sat. 4-11 p.m.

» READ MORE: The best rooftop bars in Philly

Play pool and hang out at the Green Room. If you’re looking for a bite to eat, there are plenty of offerings, including burgers, fish tacos, and cheesesteaks. Margaritas (lime or watermelon) and vodka lemonades (with raspberry or lemon) are the house drinks, or you can choose from a selection of 12 beers on tap. Indoor and outdoor seating are available.

📍 1940 Green St., 📞 215-241-6776, 🌐 greenroomphiladelphia.com, 📷 @thegreenroomphilly, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 3-12 a.m., Sat.-Sun. 1 p.m.-12 a.m.

City Tap House prides itself not only on its selection of craft beers but on its mission to share the rich world of craft beers with their customers. Come by after the festival to try out its beer flight of the day along with a wood-fired pizza or sandwich.

📍 2 Logan Square, 📞 215-587-9040, 🌐 citytap.com, 📷 @citytaplogan, 🕑 Wed.-Thu. 3-10 p.m., Fri. 3-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Family-owned and operated, Kelliann’s has been serving the Fairmont area classic bar food favorites, alongside an extensive list of draft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. At about a 15-minute walk from the Made in America grounds, Kelliann’s is just far away enough for a break from the crowds — maybe.

📍 1549 Spring Garden St., 📞 215-563-6990, 🌐 kellianns.com, 📷 @kelliannsbarandgrill, 🕑 Mon.-Sun., 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

This article has been updated since it first published. Steven White contributed to this article.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here