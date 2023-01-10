Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, volunteer opportunities in Philadelphia

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024 is Monday, Jan. 15.

The day of service celebrates the civil rights leader and emphasizes his legacy and the work ahead to attain racial equality.

While many schools and organizations count it as a holiday, its “day on, not a day off” culture prevails through selfless acts like volunteering.

Celebrate the birthday of King and honor his legacy of social justice and equity at one of these events in Philadelphia.

Events

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Eastern State Penitentiary

Listen to speakers read excerpts from King’s “Letters from Birmingham Jail” and other works from civil rights leaders like George Jackson, Angela Y. Davis, Malcolm X, and Ida B. Wells. The day will include live discussions, hands-on activities, and opportunities to register to vote or write a post card to someone incarcerated in a Pennsylvania prison. ($17 — free for children under 12, Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, easternstate.org)

National Constitution Center

The Constitution Center is honoring MLK this year by offering free online education programs. There will be online readings of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and an online celebration of student voices in the Civil Rights Movement. (Free, Jan. 12 and 19, noon, 525 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, constitutioncenter.org)

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution

For an entire weekend, the Museum of the American Revolution will be hosting events centered around King’s legacy and the civil rights movement throughout American history. Theatrical performances, community conversations, and exhibits about historical figures are included in the cost of admission. ($13-$24, Jan. 13-15, 101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, amrevmuseum.org)

Volunteer

MLK Day of Service at the Schuylkill Center

Honor King’s legacy with service projects focused on protecting forests at the Schuylkill Center. All members of the community can participate in a wide range of service projects. Registration is required. (Free, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 8480 Hagy’s Mill Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128, schuylkillcenter.org)

Bartram’s Garden

Head to Glenda Anne Memorial Garden (5900 Greenway Avenue) for MLK Service Day. You’ll help with mulching and weeding the park, cleaning up the block, and more. Warm drinks and light bites will be offered, plus work gloves, trash bags, and other supplies. (Free, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-noon, 5900 Greenway Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19143, bartramsgarden.org)

Franklin Square Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend of Service

Bring scarves, hats, and gloves to donate to Bethesda Project, a nonprofit organization that providing to the unhoused in Philadelphia — but make sure your items are new. You’ll get one free Parx Liberty Carousel ride or free admission to the Betsy Ross House per person with each donation. Dropped off donations at Franklin Square or Betsy Ross House. (Free, Jan. 13-15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 239 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 and 6th and Race Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, historicphiladelphia.org)

28th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service

The Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service is back with what’s billed as the nation’s oldest and largest King Day of Service. Volunteers can choose from nearly 100 community events. (Monday, Jan. 16, volunteer.globalcitizen365.org)

Here are some of the service opportunities. Check the Global Citizen website for more information.